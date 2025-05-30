CAPREIT Announces Release of 2024 ESG Report

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) is pleased to announce the release of its sixth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report, providing an overview of its ESG strategies, policies, and commitments, and outlining the progress made in 2024.

Highlights from CAPREIT’s 2024 ESG Report include:

Engaged employees, senior management and the Board of Trustees in an ESG double materiality assessment to further refine our understanding of climate-related risks and opportunities;

Ranked first among real estate and housing companies in Newsweek and Statista’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies;

Sold five properties to non-profit organizations who can preserve affordability for existing residents;

Launched a new three-year strategy to build resilience, alignment and engagement within our workforce;

Donated approximately $280,000 to Canadian charities across our various community engagement programs;

Invested $15 million in energy-saving, resiliency and decarbonization projects in Canada;

Achieved a 13% reduction in per-suite energy use intensity compared to 2019; and

Scored 7/10 on our annual Resident Satisfaction Survey and on our Resident Service Experience Score.

“As a trusted provider of housing in Canada, we know how important it is to embrace strong environmental, social, and governance practices at every level of the organization, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made on our ESG objectives in 2024,” commented Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment to sustainability reflects our responsibility to all stakeholders, and through ongoing, strategic investments in our portfolio, in the resident experience, and in the employee experience, we’re enhancing our ability to deliver strong financial returns for our investors while ensuring a safe, secure, and comfortable living environment for our residents. We encourage everyone to review our 2024 ESG Report, available on our website now, to learn more about our accomplishments to date and goals for the future.”

Find out more about the progress CAPREIT’s made on its ESG program in the 2024 ESG Report, which can be found by visiting the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca – click on “About Us” and follow the link to “Our ESG Story” at the top of the page.

