AIOZ Network Unveils AIOZ AI: A Decentralized AI Marketplace and Compute Network Powered by DePIN

Grand Anse, Mahe Island, Seychelles - AIOZ Network announces the launch of AIOZ AI, the first decentralized AI model and dataset marketplace built entirely on DePIN. As the foundational layer of AIOZ's infrastructure, DePIN powers a global network for AI computes, storage, streaming, and IPFS pinning service, enabling AI to be developed and deployed in a decentralized environment with greater transparency, control, and ownership.

With this release, developers, researchers, and enterprises can upload, purchase, store, and monetize AI models and datasets across a distributed environment. AIOZ AI processes tasks through DePIN Compute, giving contributors ownership, transparency, and control over how their AI assets are used.

"With AIOZ AI, we're introducing a new foundation for decentralized AI. Built on DePIN, this platform empowers developers to share, monetize, and eventually tokenize their AI assets, from models to datasets and applications," said Erman Tjiputra, Founder & CEO of AIOZ Network. "It's part of our broader vision to create a unified infrastructure where people can store, stream, and compute in a decentralized way, with ownership and value returning to the contributors of the network."

DePIN: The Foundation of a Decentralized AI Economy

AIOZ AI is built on DePIN Compute, a decentralized infrastructure that transforms how AI models are processed, stored, and monetized. The platform empowers users to upload models and datasets, unlock potential rewards when their assets are used, and access a growing ecosystem of decentralized AI applications.

AI inferencing and compute tasks are executed on AIOZ's DePIN . This decentralized infrastructure ensures secure, permissionless access to AI processing while giving contributors a share in the network's growth.

The AIOZ AI marketplace introduces an initial collection of AI models, datasets, and compute resources, giving early adopters access to a growing decentralized AI ecosystem.

AIOZ AI Roadmap and Ecosystem Vision

The launch of AIOZ AI marks the first step in building a decentralized AI ecosystem powered by DePIN Compute. V1 introduces foundational marketplace features, user accounts, payments, and the ability to upload, purchase, and monetize AI models and datasets, with built-in community features like voting and discussions.

V2 will expand developer functionality by enabling larger file support, Git-based uploads, and API access via SDKs in Python, Go, and Node.js. V3 will integrate DePIN-based AI inferencing, allowing developers to unlock potential rewards from verified model usage and compute tasks. V4 will introduce decentralized training, enabling models to be DePIN-trained and showcased in real-world applications.

AIOZ AI is part of a broader DePIN-powered infrastructure developed by AIOZ Network. Alongside AI compute, the ecosystem includes AIOZ Stream for decentralized video and audio delivery, AIOZ Storage for S3-compatible Web3 data storage, and AIOZ Pin, an IPFS-based layer securing immutable assets like NFTs.

Together, these components form a unified foundation for AI compute, content streaming, and digital storage, enabling a people-powered internet and defining the future of decentralized infrastructure.

Driving Adoption Through the AIOZ AI Challenge

To support the launch of AIOZ AI and accelerate developer adoption, AIOZ Network is introducing the AIOZ AI Challenge, a recurring competition series designed to spotlight AI talent and grow the platform's model and dataset library.

The first wave of challenges will roll out after the platform's public release and run throughout 2025, providing participants the opportunity to build, submit, and refine AI models based on a defined technical framework.

Submissions will be evaluated on performance, utility, and innovation, with leading models incentivized with potential tokens rewards and highlighted in the marketplace for greater discoverability. A public leaderboard will highlight top contributors, who may also gain early access to advanced features, future SDK integrations, and participation in exclusive collaborations.

Join the Future of AI with AIOZ Network: Power AIOZ AI by Running AIOZ DePIN

AIOZ AI runs on a decentralized backbone of contributors. By contributing to the AIOZ DePIN, users help drive AI model training, tasks inferencing, data storage, and unlock the potential for token rewards. No matter the background — tech enthusiast, AI developer, or blockchain believer — one's contribution fuels a cutting-edge, community-powered AI ecosystem.

Everything Intelligence. AIOZ AI.

Be the future redefining how AI is built and delivered.

Start the journey today at aioz.network/aioz-depin

About AIOZ Network: Powering Web3 Infrastructure Through DePIN

AIOZ Network is pioneering the future of decentralized infrastructure by advancing DePIN across AI compute, media delivery, and distributed storage. AIOZ Network enables AI processing, content streaming, and secure data storage through a globally distributed network of over 200,000 contributors. The AIOZ ecosystem includes AIOZ AI, a decentralized compute and AI asset marketplace; AIOZ Stream, a platform for live and on-demand video and audio content; AIOZ Storage, an S3-compatible decentralized storage solution; and AIOZ Pin, a distributed IPFS pinning layer designed to store immutable content such as NFTs and digital assets.

