LGI Homes Debuts New CompleteHome™ Plus Section at Star Valley in Tucson, AZ

TUCSON, Ariz., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the grand opening of a brand-new section at Star Valley, a popular neighborhood southwest of Tucson, Arizona. This expansion introduces the CompleteHome™ Plus package by LGI Homes to the Tucson area for the first time.

The new section at Star Valley offers 126 homesites and features four brand-new floor plans, starting in the $360s. With the addition of the CompleteHome Plus™ lineup, LGI Homes is now offering an even wider range of homes to meet the needs of Tucson buyers seeking affordability with high-end design and premier finishes.

“We are extremely excited to introduce our CompleteHome Plus™ product in the Tucson market for the first time,” stated Dallas Murphy, Vice President of Operations for Arizona. “This new section allows us to introduce four brand-new floor plans with elevated features such as 9-foot ceilings, upgraded wood cabinetry, beautiful quartz countertops, and luxury flooring, as well as new modern exterior elevations. It’s the perfect combination of value, style and quality our customers are looking for.”

New Floor Plans Available at Star Valley:

The Bisbee: Single-story charm with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open-concept layout that maximizes every square foot.

Single-story charm with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open-concept layout that maximizes every square foot. The Payson: Spacious and stylish home with a large living area, chef-ready kitchen, and secluded master retreat.

Spacious and stylish home with a large living area, chef-ready kitchen, and secluded master retreat. The Wellton : Beautiful two-story home featuring a flexible loft space, extra downstairs bedroom, and an expansive layout perfect for growing families.

: Beautiful two-story home featuring a flexible loft space, extra downstairs bedroom, and an expansive layout perfect for growing families. The Somerton: Thoughtfully designed two-story home with an open floor plan, upstairs loft, and a spacious covered patio.

Each home is thoughtfully designed with modern finishes and elevated details. The kitchen showcases 42” wood cabinetry with crown molding, quartz countertops, a Whirlpool® self-clean gas range, a side-by-side refrigerator with an automatic ice maker and water dispenser, a stainless-steel undermount sink, Moen® faucets, and more. Interior features include 9-foot ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas, 2” faux wood blinds on select windows, ceiling fans with light kits in the family room and primary bedroom, matte black hardware on faucets and door handles, undermount bathroom sinks, and tiled shower surrounds. Smart-home enhancements such as Honeywell programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi-enabled LiftMaster® garage door openers add modern convenience. Exterior highlights include professionally designed desert landscaping and garage doors with sleek window accents.

Located within a premier master-planned community known for its outstanding amenities, residents at Star Valley enjoy access to two fenced dog parks, a basketball court, barbecue grills, ramadas, walking trails and more. Designed to support an active and family-friendly lifestyle, this neighborhood offers everything buyers are looking for in a new home.

LGI Homes will open the new section on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Star Valley, featuring exclusive one day only discounts and incentives. For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, contact the Star Valley team at (855) 253-9683 ext. 977 or visit LGIHomes.com/StarValley.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d599e5d0-f18d-4a52-8fb9-a8ca255d2c53