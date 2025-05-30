Early Warning Press Release Respecting the Acquisition of Common Shares of RAMM PHARMA Corp.

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack Burnett ("CEO") today announced that he has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the acquisition of securities of RAMM PHARMA Corp (CSE: RAMM) (the “Company”). Pursuant to the terms of a Stock Transfer Agreement (the “Agreement”) dated May 30, 2025, between Jack Burnett, as purchaser, and Armando Blankleider, as vendor (“Vendor”), CEO acquired 4.667.000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) for consideration of CDN $ 46.667 (the “Purchased Shares”).

Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Purchased Shares, CEO exercised control or direction over 22,053,000 Common Shares, representing 18,47% of the Company’s outstanding Common Shares. Immediately following the acquisition of the Purchased Shares (the “Acquisition”), CEO holds 26,720,000 Common Shares representing 22,38% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Company. CEO acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. CEO may from time to time in the future, subject to and in accordance with applicable securities laws, acquire or dispose of securities of the Company for investment purposes.

The Acquisition was conducted in reliance on the “private agreement exemption” in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (“NI 62-104”) and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Purchased Shares were acquired from not more than five sellers and at a price less than 115% of the market price of the Common Shares, in each case as calculated in accordance with NI 62-104.