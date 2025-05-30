APOS Announces $60,000 Sponsorship for Delta Waterfowl to Boost Duck Populations in Alberta

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable hunting practices, the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) is proud to support innovative and science-based conservation projects through its Wildlife Management Fund (WMF). APOS is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Delta Waterfowl’s Alberta Hen House Project. Together, APOS and Delta Waterfowl will help boost the duck populations in Alberta.

Delta Waterfowl is a leading conservation organization focused on increasing duck numbers across North America through intensive management programs and the preservation of breeding habitat. As a part of their Hen House Program, Delta Waterfowl installs hen houses – elevated nesting structures that are proven to dramatically boost nest success for mallards from 5% to 60% by making hens and their eggs inaccessible to predators. This program has been successfully implemented across Canada and the US, demonstrating its value as a tool to effectively increase duck populations.

Research shows that while modern harvest has little impact on duck numbers, predators such as raccoons and skunks are some of the leading causes of declining duck populations. To help address this in Alberta, Delta Waterfowl will install up to 400 new hen houses, adding to its existing network of 1,860 structures across Alberta’s wetlands, which are prime duck breeding habitats that have experienced decades of declining duck nest success due to habitat fragmentation and predator overabundance. Delta Waterfowl estimates that this work will result in the production of over 4,000 fledged, first-year mallards for the 2026 breeding and hunting season.

“This winning partnership will produce ducks for years to come for all who enjoy healthy fall flights,” states Delta Waterfowl CEO, Jason Tharpe, “we at Delta are grateful for APOS' support to grow our fleet of Hen Houses across Alberta.”

APOS is contributing $60,000 to the project, directly supporting the installation of new hen houses over the next two years, as well as maintenance of the existing structures and monitoring of the outcomes of the Alberta program over the next five years. “Alberta is known around the world for its amazing waterfowl populations,” states APOS President, Corey Jarvis, “our members rely on this resource and want to see it continue to thrive for future generations. We are excited to work with Delta Waterfowl for the benefit of all those who appreciate ducks in Alberta and across the continent.”

The WMF is derived from the annual fees paid by big game and waterfowl outfitters in Alberta. Through WMF, APOS supports initiatives aimed at maintaining and improving wildlife populations and their habitats, promoting responsible stewardship of Alberta’s wildlife, and enhancing the effectiveness of conservation efforts. In the decades-long legacy of the WMF preceding 2022, approximately $6 million have been dedicated back to our province’s wildlife resources for various projects. With changes to the agreement with the Government of Alberta in 2022, the funds available increased, enabling just over $2 million in contributions over the last 3 years.

For more information about APOS and the Wildlife Management Fund, please visit apos.ab.ca. To learn more about Delta Waterfowl, please visit deltawaterfowl.org.