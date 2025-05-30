Data Speaks Officially Launches to Redefine Marketing Measurement for the Digital Era

PORTLAND, OR, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year of rigorous testing in private beta, DataSpeaks.ai officially launches to the public on May 15, bringing a new level of transparency and accuracy to the world of marketing attribution. Designed for modern brands navigating increasingly complex digital ecosystems, Data Speaks offers a unified, AI-powered platform that finally answers the question: “What’s really driving your sales?”





Media mix modeling and incrementality testing platform

Founded by a team of data scientists from Stanford and MIT alongside veteran marketers, Data Speaks is built to eliminate the guesswork surrounding campaign performance. Unlike platform-specific tools that provide a limited view, the platform unifies marketing data across every major channel like Meta, Google Ads, TikTok, Amazon, Shopify, and more to deliver a full-picture analysis of actual incremental revenue.

Addressing the Core Problem: Incomplete and Misleading Data

Today’s marketers face a paradox. While data is more abundant than ever, it's also harder to trust. Legacy attribution models, often reliant on third-party cookies and click-based logic, fall short in capturing the true impact of omnichannel campaigns. This leads to a fragmented view of performance and misplaced budget decisions.

“Marketers are not short on data; they’re short on clarity,” said Zeke Camusio, CEO and Founder of Data Speaks. “We built this platform to change that. Our goal is to provide the kind of transparency and insight that empowers brands to invest with confidence, knowing exactly what’s working and what’s not.”

Backed by advanced media mix modeling, incrementality experiments, first-party tracking, and AI analytics, the platform aims to deliver enterprise-level intelligence at a scale and cost accessible to growth-stage DTC brands and performance-driven agencies.

What the Launch Includes

The official public release of DataSpeaks.ai comes with a suite of robust capabilities designed to close attribution gaps and improve decision-making:

Attribution Modeling: Understand how each touchpoint contributes to revenue.

Incrementality Testing: Separate correlation from causation to determine actual lift.

Privacy-Friendly First-Party Tracking: A future-proof solution that complies with evolving browser policies and user privacy standards.

Ecommerce Analytics: Connect marketing outcomes to real business metrics across digital and retail.

Strategic Consulting: Optional advisory services for teams seeking expert interpretation and support.

These tools are aimed at helping brands stop relying on black-box attribution and start embracing evidence-based growth strategies.

Why It Matters Now

Recent industry data highlights the urgency for more accurate ecommerce attribution:

42% of conversions go untracked due to ad blockers and privacy settings.

38% fall outside limited attribution windows.

53% of conversions are claimed by multiple channels simultaneously.

Only 61% of platform-attributed conversions are actually incremental.

The result? Marketing teams are left guessing. This gap not only wastes budget but also obscures opportunities for scale.

With Data Speaks, brands report a 35% improvement in ROAS, 10X better attribution accuracy, and 72% more conversions tracked, offering a compelling case for rethinking how performance is measured.

Designed for the Marketer, Not the Algorithm

While many analytics tools cater to data engineers, Data Speaks prioritizes usability for marketers. Its interface is intuitive, insights are visualized clearly, and reports are built to drive real-world actions. Whether managing a single brand or multiple clients, users can compare campaigns, forecast impact, and reallocate spend with clarity.

The platform’s flexibility also ensures it adapts to changing market dynamics and emerging channels, making it an ideal long-term partner for modern marketing teams.

Built for the Future of Attribution

In a landscape where digital marketing is evolving rapidly, staying ahead means moving beyond legacy systems. Data Speaks represents a shift toward measurable, meaningful outcomes supported by unbiased modeling and transparent data science.

“Brands deserve better than guesswork,” Camusio added. “They deserve answers grounded in evidence, not assumptions. With Data Speaks, we’re helping them reclaim control of their marketing strategy.”

As adoption of AI analytics and first-party tracking accelerates, Data Speaks is positioned to be the go-to solution for brands that demand clarity in their performance metrics.

About Data Speaks

Data Speaks is a marketing measurement platform that helps brands uncover what truly drives their sales. Founded by data scientists and seasoned marketers, the platform combines media mix modeling, incrementality testing, and AI analytics to offer an accurate, transparent view of marketing performance across every channel. Based in Portland, Oregon, Data Speaks supports ecommerce brands, agencies, and growth-stage businesses looking for smarter, more reliable insights without the complexity of enterprise tools.

Learn more at https://www.dataspeaks.ai





Data Speaks - Marketing analytics and attribution platform