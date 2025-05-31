NEW WAVE ANNOUNCES Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Wave Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “New Wave”) (CSE: NWAI, FWB: 0XM0, OTCPK: TRMNF) announces, further to its news release of May 20 and May 29, 2025, that the Company has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein) of 7,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at $0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of $385,000 (the “LIFE Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share on or after August 13, 2025 at a price of $0.07 on or before May 30, 2027. The Company intends to use the proceeds for future portfolio investments, supporting current investments and for general working capital.

The LIFE Offering was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). The securities issued under the LIFE Offering are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is a first amended and restated offering document dated May 28, 2025 related to this LIFE Offering (the “Amended and Restated Offering Document”) that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at http://newwavecorp.com .

The securities issued pursuant to the LIFE Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: NWAI, FWB: 0XM0, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

