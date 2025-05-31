New Data from Teva Shows Substantial Rates of Undertreated Tardive Dyskinesia in Long-Term Care Settings at Psych Congress Elevate 2025

More than half of residents with tardive dyskinesia (TD) residing in long-term care (LTC) settings do not receive standard of care treatment, and one-quarter are left untreated

LTC residents are often given a broader diagnosis of extrapyramidal syndrome, which can lead to incorrect treatment options for TD

PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced results from a study of treatment patterns among patients with tardive dyskinesia (TD) residing in long-term care (LTC) facilities, highlighting a critical gap in TD diagnosis and treatment.

"These results underscore the need for accurate diagnosis and timely treatment initiation for patients living with tardive dyskinesia in a long-term care setting,” said Eric Hughes, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva. "At Teva, we are committed to better understand and raise awareness of the gaps in TD care in all patients.”

Key results from the study revealed:

Of the residents being treated with antipsychotic drugs (APDs), 5.6% had a diagnosis of extrapyramidal syndrome (EPS), – a broad term used to describe any drug-induced movement disorder with no wide-treating therapeutic option – while 1.1% had a specific diagnosis of TD.

The most common comorbidities observed in residents on APDs at risk for TD included dementia, chronic pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. Moderate or severe liver disease was observed in <1% of residents on APDs.

Less than half of patients diagnosed with TD residing in LTC settings received the standard of care treatment recommended by the American Psychiatric Association – a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2i). The majority were treated with a non-FDA approved treatment, primarily benztropine, and a quarter were not treated at all.



“Tardive dyskinesia remains a challenge to identify and is often mistaken for other conditions resulting in undertreatment or inappropriate treatment, often because of confusion about the symptoms a patient is having and also around appropriate treatment options,” said Amita Patel, MD, CMD, MHA, CPE. “These findings underscore the need to better understand and address the gaps in care that exist for residents in long-term care. Ultimately, it’s imperative that residents work with their healthcare providers to seek appropriate diagnoses and learn about potential treatments for TD.”

This study retrospectively analyzed a database of residents at risk for TD – those on an APD for ≥30 days and/or metoclopramide (Reglan®) for >12 weeks. Of the ~700,000 residents on an APD and ~35,000 on Reglan®, the most common underlying psychiatric diagnosis was a mood disorder (68% and 54%, respectively).

These findings illustrate that a substantial portion of individuals with TD residing in LTC facilities are at risk of not receiving an appropriate diagnosis or proper standard of care, highlighting the need for more intensive evaluation of residents in LTC for TD, to improve the accuracy of diagnoses and the provision of proper treatments. Full results from the study were presented at Psych Congress Elevate on May 30, 2025, with additional data expected later this year.

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a highly debilitating, chronic movement disorder that affects one in four people who take certain mental health treatments and is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal, and repetitive movements of the face, torso, and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact individuals.1,2,3

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit www.tevapharm.com.

