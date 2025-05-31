The International Golf Tournament "Vietnam Legends Championship 2025" Officially Launches

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the direction of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City — acting as the Head of the Organizing Committee — in coordination with The Golf House JSC, solemnly held the press conference announcing the Vietnam Legends Championship 2025.

This event marks the beginning of a series of international golf activities in Vietnam, with the European Tour Group partnering to position Ho Chi Minh City as a key destination within the global Legends Tour circuit. Vietnam is one of 21 countries to host a Legends Tour tournament in 2025.

The press conference was attended by leaders from the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, representatives from departments and agencies, Mr. Ryan Howsam — Chairman of the Legends Tour, distinguished European and global golf legends, Vietnamese and international business leaders, business associations, universities, media agencies, and golf enthusiasts.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan – Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City, and Head of the Organizing Committee, emphasized:

“Vietnam Legends Tour 2025 is not just a sporting event, but a bridge for cultural, economic, and human exchange between Vietnam and international friends. Through this event, we hope Ho Chi Minh City will affirm its role as a hub for organizing world-class sporting events, while opening up investment cooperation opportunities for the business community.”

Mr. Ryan Howsam – Chairman of the Legends Tour, shared:

“We are honored to have the Vietnam Legends Tour 2025 hosted in Ho Chi Minh City — a vibrant, friendly, and highly promising city. This tournament not only offers top-tier golf experiences but also presents opportunities for global legends to connect with Vietnam’s business community and fans.”

“Our presence here is not solely for the purpose of competition, but also to observe the dynamic transformation of a city in motion. Ho Chi Minh City exemplifies a remarkable openness to foreign investment — a place where we not only identify commercial prospects, but also perceive a profound and long-term commitment to reform, infrastructure development, and innovation.”

“From a corporate standpoint, events such as the Vietnam Legends Championship 2025 present more than just an opportunity to convene in a world-class golfing environment. They serve as a platform to engage with the market, foster dialogue with local authorities, and build meaningful connections within the business community — all of which are essential in an ever-evolving global investment landscape.”

Mrs. Nguyen Gia Bao – Chairwoman of The Golf House, Promoter of the event, shared:

“The official signing of a 3-year strategic partnership with the Legends Tour to bring the Vietnam Legends Championship to Vietnam from 2025 to 2027 marks a significant milestone for The Golf House. Our goal is not only to organize world-class tournaments but to foster a professional golf community and connect enterprises for sustainable growth. Ho Chi Minh City will be the launchpad for projecting Vietnam’s values onto the global stage.”

At the press conference, representatives from the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Legends Tour, and The Golf House officially signed a three-party strategic cooperation agreement, confirming their joint commitment to organizing the Vietnam Legends Championship from 2025 to 2027 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, the Legends Tour and The Golf House signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a Golf Academy in Vietnam — a foundational initiative to nurture the next generation of athletes and advance the sustainable development of golf across Southeast Asia.

Vietnam Legends Championship 2025 is one of the key highlights among Ho Chi Minh City’s Top 10 international sporting and diplomatic events in 2025, contributing to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification.

The tournament will gather over 60 global golf legends from the Legends Tour, hundreds of business executives and golfers from Vietnam and abroad, and more than 3,000 amateur participants joining the full lineup of events: Qualifiers, Road to Legends, Future Legends, and the Vietnam Legends Championship 2025. The tournament promises world-class experiences, valuable opportunities to compete alongside legends, and exceptional business networking.

The Organizing Committee also officially announced the full event schedule:

- Press Conference: May 29 – June 1, 2025

- Road to Legends Series: June, August, September, October 2025

- Vietnam Legends Championship: November 25 – 30, 2025



Beyond elite sporting value, the Vietnam Legends Championship 2025 also aims to:

- Promote the image of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam globally

- Foster cultural, tourism, trade, and investment exchange

- Inspire the younger generation through Future Legends activities

- Facilitate business partnerships between Vietnamese and international enterprises via roundtable discussions and networking events

- Build investment and trade bridges in 8 priority sectors: (1) Renewable energy, (2) Halal food & agriculture, (3) Infrastructure & real estate, (4) Tourism & hospitality, (5) Logistics & ports, (6) Technology & innovation, (7) Healthcare & pharmaceuticals, (8) FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods)



The event has garnered attention from over 50 domestic media outlets and numerous international publications, laying the foundation for a global communications campaign for the Vietnam Legends Championship 2025.

The entire event series will be officially media-sponsored by Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV). Leveraging its extensive experience in multimedia event promotion, HTV is set to deliver compelling coverage to both domestic and international audiences — including striking visual content, engaging behind-the-scenes stories, and internationally standardized live broadcasts of the tournament.

In addition to HTV’s coverage, the event will also receive strong media support from central and Ho Chi Minh City-based news agencies, ensuring widespread dissemination and heightened public engagement.

Media Contact – Vietnam Legends Championship 2025

Email: media@vietnamlegendstour.vn

Hotline: +84 913 720 842 (Ms. Thao Phan)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b608428-abd8-42dd-9c46-90f6983981f3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b7c3404-a40c-4859-a177-6d8304da37bd