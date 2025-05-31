“AI No Longer Needs Us” - Wall Street Legend

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, artificial intelligence has worked for us — serving as an assistant, tool, or upgrade.

But according to one former hedge fund manager, Enrique Abeyta, that era is ending.

In his recent briefing, Abeyta shows that the turning point is Dojo — Elon Musk’s in-house supercomputer and chip architecture that trains machines using real-world input, not human code.

“This is the moment we go from command-and-control to true autonomy,” Abeyta says. “This is the break point — when the machine doesn’t wait for us anymore.”

It Learns Like You. But Better.

Musk’s Dojo platform processes 160 billion frames of real-world video every day — learning how to see, move, react, and adapt with no human oversight.

“With the latest software… Elon Musk’s AI can already drive a car without any help from humans,” Abeyta confirms.

And on June 1st, Tesla is expected to launch its first robotaxi , a vehicle with no steering wheel, no pedals, and no human fallback.

From Scarcity to Sovereignty

Dojo was created out of necessity. When Musk faced delays and chip shortages from Nvidia, he didn’t wait.

He built his own chip — one now reported to be six times more powerful than Nvidia’s top-selling model.

“I think this requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo… I see a path to being competitive with Nvidia,” Musk stated.

The result is a fully integrated, closed-loop learning system — controlled entirely by Tesla.

It Won’t Stop at Cars

Abeyta says Dojo is more than a car brain — it’s a general-purpose vision AI architecture capable of expanding into dozens of industries.

From robotics to logistics, from surveillance to medical imaging — it’s a plug-and-play AI brain that sees and decides in real time.

Morgan Stanley echoes that:

“Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry. It can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models.”

Dojo and Washington: A Quiet Alignment

Behind the scenes, Dojo has already received quiet backing from Washington.

“President Trump just signed an executive order called ‘Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,’” Abeyta notes.

“He wants to accelerate the development of AI because he understands it’s a matter of national security.”

Musk’s core AI partner is already “expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former Wall Street hedge fund manager and global systems analyst who spent over two decades identifying structural shifts in markets and technology. After managing nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, he now leads Breaking Profits, a research initiative focused on AI autonomy, civilian infrastructure transformation, and the accelerating transition to machine-directed systems.