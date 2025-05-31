Afognak Native Corporation Hires New CEO

KODIAK, Alaska, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afognak Native Corporation’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Daniel “Dan” M. Corbett as Chief Executive Officer, leading Afognak into its next phase of growth and business advancement.

Corbett is a strategic and accomplished leader with a demonstrated track record of success in both business and community impact. Most recently, Corbett served as CEO of Valiant Integrated Services, where within 18 months he generated over $2 billion in new business growth, including expansion into the US intelligence and linguist sectors. Recognizing the importance of talent development, Corbett launched initiatives like Valiant University to improve benefits and attract and retain specialized talent—resulting in a workforce in which 25% are US veterans. He also helped establish the Valiant Foundation to support veterans and their families through scholarships, humanitarian relief, and disaster response efforts, demonstrating a commitment to corporate social responsibility.​

Corbett also previously held leadership roles at PAE and Lockheed Martin. As Vice President and General Manager of PAE’s Global Stability and Development business unit, he led a $1B+ portfolio with over 9,000 employees worldwide. His tenure was marked by significant organic growth, with revenue expanding from $650M to over $1B and the launch of new business lines such as medical services. He led critical responses to global challenges, including the Ebola outbreak in Liberia and COVID-19 response efforts for the Navajo Nation. Corbett holds a Bachelor of Finance degree from Siena College and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Corbett assumes the role of CEO on May 31, 2025, as CEO/President Greg Hambright retires as CEO. The Board is grateful that Hambright will serve as Interim President during this important transition.

Kristy Clement, Chair of Afognak's Board of Directors, shared, “Dan joins Afognak at a pivotal moment in our journey, and we’re excited to welcome him as our new CEO. He brings valuable experience and a thoughtful approach to leadership and growth. The Board is confident in Dan’s ability to guide Afognak into its next chapter. We look forward to working closely with Dan to expand opportunities, serve our Shareholders, support our team, and continue building a corporation we can all be proud of.”

Corbett remarked, “I’m honored to lead Afognak Native Corporation and committed to advancing sustainable growth that benefits our Shareholders and communities—guided always by the strength of the Alutiiq values and cultural heritage.”

Malia Villegas

(907) 222-9587