AI Meets XRPL: Nimanode’s $NMA Presale Gains Momentum as AI Agents Set to Transform Web3 Automation

LEEDS, United Kingdom, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimanode, the trailblazing AI-powered platform built on the XRP Ledger, has officially launched its $NMA token presale, which started on May 22, 2025 and will remain live for a 30-day window.

As XRP continues to gain momentum, boosted by renewed institutional inflows and its recent recognition as a cornerstone asset in the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve — projects like Nimanode are emerging at the forefront of XRPL’s next evolution, combining zero-code AI automation with real on-chain utility.

Nimanode is positioning itself at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized technology. While much of the Web3 space remains focused on static smart contracts, Nimanode introduces something radically different: autonomous AI agents that users can build, deploy, and monetize — with zero coding required.

What’s so Special about Nimanode?

They boast of a suite of AI agents that can be deployed all from a no-code interface

Web3 Customer Support Agents - Deployment AI agents 24/7 Web3-based customer support

DeFi Autopilot Agent - AI Agents that not only trade but research, analyse and present optimal APY for its users

Risk Assessment Agent - Designed to safeguard users by analyzing every dApp or token address a user interacts with.

Why Whale’s are Scooping $NMA

With a deliberately limited supply of just 200 million tokens, $NMA’s tokenomics are designed to reward early adopters and its ecosystem participants. Positioned at the core of Nimanode’s decentralized infrastructure, the token offers holders access to staking rewards, governance participation, and revenue-sharing opportunities.

Holding the $NMA Token unlocks the full potential of the ecosystem, including:

Agent Deployment – Reduced fees for launching agents when holding a minimum $NMA balance



Agent Marketplace – Use $NMA to access premium agents or receive exclusive discounts

Staking Benefits – Stake $NMA to earn passive income through the platform’s reward pool

Governance Access – Participate in protocol decisions and vote on proposals that shape Nimanode’s future

How To Join The Nimanode Presale

Here’s how you can participate:

Buy XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit Send them to an XRP Compatible Wallet (Xaman recommended) to hold your purchased XRP. Go to Nimanode’s presale page , copy the deposit address, and send your XRP to it. Receive your tokens via airdrop 24 hours after the presale concludes.

Act Now, Don’t Miss Out

The market is heating up. BTC is hitting new highs. But the smartest investors aren’t just riding waves, they’re positioning for what powers the next one.

AI isn’t coming — it’s already here, and Nimanode gives you the keys to deploy it.

Get your $NMA while it's still early.



