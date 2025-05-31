Is Elon Musk’s Dojo the ‘Physical World’s First True Operating?’

BALTIMORE, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It doesn’t look like a revolution. But it might be.

In a recent briefing from Enrique Abeyta, he explains how Elon Musk’s quiet rollout of his proprietary supercomputer, Dojo, is more than just a chip announcement . According to the former hedge fund manager, it’s the creation of a new kind of infrastructure — one designed to control machines in the real world, without humans in the loop.

“This isn’t about automating tasks,” Abeyta explains. “It’s about building the command layer for an AI-powered world.”

No Wheel. No Pedals. No Human Input.

On June 1st, Tesla is expected to debut a robotaxi with no steering wheel, no pedals, and no manual controls.

The system behind it — Dojo — doesn’t run on traditional code. It learns directly from Tesla’s global fleet, analyzing 160 billion frames of real-world video daily to adapt its own behavior.

Dojo’s AI has already demonstrated it can drive without assistance. Now, it will attempt to operate publicly, independently — for the first time.

Musk’s Total Control Strategy

After chip shortages disrupted Tesla’s growth, Musk dropped Nvidia and built his own solution.

Dojo’s custom chip is now six times more powerful than Nvidia’s most popular processor, designed specifically for vision-based machine learning.

“I think this requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo… I see a path to being competitive with Nvidia,” Musk said.

This isn’t just vertical integration. It’s an attempt to own every layer of the AI value chain — from hardware to deployment.

Dojo Isn’t a Product. It’s Infrastructure.

Abeyta believes Dojo isn’t just powering a car. It’s laying the foundation for vision-based AI that could soon control drones, robots, logistics systems, and even defense networks.

“The car is the first test. But the play is much bigger,” he says.

And with recent executive orders from the Trump administration accelerating American AI development, Dojo’s strategic importance is only growing.

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager who spent 25 years analyzing power shifts across markets, tech, and infrastructure. After managing nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, he now leads Breaking Profits, a research platform dedicated to exposing under-the-radar systems that are reshaping the economy, society, and control.