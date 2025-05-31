Skills Canada National Competition 2025, in Regina, Wraps up with a Celebration of National Skills Champions!

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) released the final medal results of the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2025. Over the past week, over 500 students and apprentices from across the country competed for the title of national champion in over 40 Skill Areas at the REAL District. The complete list of medalists is available on the Skills/Compétences Canada Website. In addition, the official members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2026 were announced. They will be competing at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, in Shanghai, China, in September 2026, and will begin training for this prestigious competition.

Approximately 250 medals were awarded to the top competitors in six skilled trade and technology sectors, including: transportation, construction, manufacturing and engineering, information technology, services and employment. The competitors were evaluated based on strict industry standards and competed against the best in Canada.

During SCNC, thousands of student visitors, industry leaders, government officials and industry celebrities were in attendance to take part in the onsite activities such as the Skills Showcase featuring First Nations, Inuit and Métis Skills, the Empowering Women in the Trades initiative and over 50 Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities. Celebrities included Sherry Holmes, Contractor, TV Host and DIY Enthusiast and Arianna Dyck, Miss Rodeo Queen Agribition Alumni 2023 – 2024 and Welding Apprentice, who are both strong advocates for women in skilled trades.

The goal of SCNC is to engage Canadian youth and promote the rewarding and lucrative careers that are available to them in the skilled trades and technologies. It is the only national multi-trade and technology event of its kind for young students and apprentices in the country.

"The Skills Canada National Competition connects us with the next generation of skilled professionals, showcasing the vast opportunities in skilled trades and technologies. Through hands-on activities, students can explore exciting, in-demand career paths,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

In addition, RBC Future Launch awarded successful participants from each province and territory with a $1,500 RBC Best of Region Award at the Skills Canada National Competition. The annual award recognizes these leaders as they continue their education and training in the skilled trades industry. According to an RBC report, “Powering Up: Preparing Canada's skilled trades for a post-pandemic economy”, Canada will face a shortage of 10,000 skilled trade workers by 2026.

The Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) is supported by our Funding Partner the Government of Canada, as well as our Presenting Sponsors, UA Canada, Cenovus Energy, Home Hardware and Regina Hotel Association. SCNC 2026 will be held at the Exhibition Place, in Toronto, Ontario, on May 28 and 29, 2026.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com

Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok. The event hashtag is #SCNC2025.

PHOTOGRAPHY and VIDEO

View the Skills/Compétences Canada Flickr page to access and upload hundreds of high resolution pictures of competitors in action.

View the highlight video of SCNC 2025.

View SCC’s YouTube channel to view the livestream of the event and catch all the action. You can also access the video footage of day one and two of the competition by clicking on these links. View the cue sheets for the livestream of day one and day two.



