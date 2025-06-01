TRAXXAS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Traxxas, L.P. on Behalf of Traxxas Customers and Encourages Consumers to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized consumer rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Traxxas, L.P. ("Traxxas" or the "Company") on behalf of Traxxas customers. Our investigation concerns whether Traxxas has violated consumer protection laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Investigation Background

The investigation is examining consumer complaints regarding Traxxas's warranty, repair, and customer service practices based on reports from customers and publicly available consumer complaints. These complaints include:

Warranty and Repair Service Issues: We are investigating complaints about Traxxas's 30-day warranty policy that many consumers report is insufficient given the frequency of reported defects. Additional concerns include excessive repair backlogs despite Traxxas claiming to provide quick repair service, with some customers reporting that company representatives have acknowledged shipping "150-200 repaired cars a day."

Consumers have also reported poor customer service experiences where representatives reportedly became rude when pressed about repair timelines or disconnected support chats. Others reported issues include recurring mechanical failures with specific components that lead some customers to report spending "more time taking [the vehicle] apart and shipping back for warranty work than playing with the dang thing," warranty claims being denied where customers were allegedly told malfunctions were "their fault" despite occurring shortly after the warranty period expired, and expensive battery replacement procedures reportedly requiring customers to ship back defective LiPo batteries at their own expense for "evaluation" before warranties are honored.

The investigation highlights how these reported issues affect consumers who have invested significantly in Traxxas products, with some high-end models costing over $1,000 plus additional expenses for batteries and chargers. Based on consumer reports, customers have experienced vehicles that require frequent repairs within weeks or months of purchase, difficulty obtaining warranty service within the company's limited 30-day warranty period, significant downtime while waiting for repairs, and financial losses due to repair costs and shipping expenses.

