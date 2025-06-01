OWNx Honors U.S. Military with Free Access to Wholesale Gold, Silver, and Platinum

Lawrence, KS , June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold extension of its mission to make precious metals more accessible to everyone, OWNx today announced an exclusive new initiative: all active-duty military personnel and U.S. military veterans are now eligible to receive the OWNx EDGE™ Membership completely free, gaining access to gold, silver, and platinum at wholesale cost with zero transaction or membership fees.



This unprecedented offer reinforces OWNx's commitment to financial empowerment through transparency, trust, and innovation—values deeply aligned with those of the military community.

"We believe that those who serve our country deserve every opportunity to build and protect their wealth with confidence and integrity," said Josh McCleary, Co-Founder and COO of OWNx. "Offering EDGE membership at no cost is our way of saying thank you and ensuring that service members and veterans can access precious metals without unnecessary fees or barriers."

Industry-First Access—Now Free for Military and Veterans

The OWNx EDGE™ membership—launched in April 2025—remains the first and only program of its kind in the precious metals industry. Investors typically pay $14.99 monthly or $149 annually for EDGE access. It allows members to buy fractional or whole ounces of physical gold, silver, and platinum at cost, without retail markups or hidden spreads that can range from 5-25% above spot price at traditional dealers. For the military and veteran community, this program is now entirely free for life, with no monthly charges, no commissions, and no administrative fees.

Real Investment Impact for Those Who Served

The savings from eliminating both membership fees and markups are substantial for military families building wealth. A $25,000 investment in gold with traditional dealers could incur $875 to $2,500 in hidden fees and markups. With free OWNx EDGE for military members, service members and veterans pay nothing beyond the actual cost of the metals, allowing them to put up to $2,400 more into actual precious metals compared to alternatives.

Eligible military members and veterans gain:

Access to wholesale pricing on gold, silver, and platinum with zero markup

No membership fees, account fees, or transaction fees—ever. There is just a small one-time fee of $5 to cover the cost of military verification.

Fractional ownership access to low-premium large bars without minimum purchase requirements

Secure, insured storage in non-bank depositories in Delaware or Texas at just 0.6% per year (0.5% for IRA holdings)

Easy, automated savings tools to build metal holdings over time

User-friendly platform with seamless online dashboard and mobile app

Full ownership of allocated metals with optional physical delivery (additional shipping costs apply)

IRA integration available with OWNx Precious Metals IRA



Built on Trust. Delivered with Purpose.

OWNx has long been recognized for its commitment to transparency, client protection, and simplicity—offering a secure way for individuals to diversify into precious metals without hype, pressure, or opaque pricing models. Now, with this new initiative, OWNx further expands its reach to those who have served and sacrificed for the nation.

The enrollment process is straightforward: military personnel and veterans can verify their service status at ownx.com/military using standard military documentation (DD-214 for veterans, military ID for active duty) to claim their free lifetime EDGE membership.

"With this offer, we're not just waiving fees—we're opening the door to a stronger, fairer financial future," added McCleary. "We're honored to support the military community with the tools and transparency they deserve, giving them access to the same institutional pricing that was previously available only to bulk purchasers."

About OWNx

Founded in 2008, OWNx is a pioneering platform in the precious metals market, offering secure and innovative solutions for those looking to invest in gold, silver, and platinum. With a focus on technology-driven solutions, OWNx has transformed how individuals access precious metals by providing automatic purchase options, secure storage, and instant trading capabilities, empowering people to diversify their portfolios with confidence. The company's OWNx Precious Metals IRA allows investors to include physical precious metals in their retirement planning while enjoying the benefits of EDGE membership.

For more information about us, check out OWNx reviews or ownx.com. Military personnel and veterans can learn more about the free EDGE membership offer at ownx.com/military.

