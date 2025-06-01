Musk Builds It. Trump Unleashes It. Wall Street Legend Says Dojo Is the First Real Test of the America First AI Doctrine

WASHINGTON, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if the most powerful AI system in the world wasn’t built in a lab… but in a car factory?

And what if the U.S. government was already positioning it as a strategic national advantage?

According to former hedge fund manager Enrique Abeyta’s recent briefing, that’s exactly what’s happening with Dojo, Elon Musk’s custom-built AI training platform — a system now directly aligned with President Trump’s push to eliminate barriers for American AI innovation.

“Musk didn’t wait for permission. Trump just made it legal to move even faster,” Abeyta says.

The Private Project With a Public Mandate

Dojo was born when Musk hit a wall with Nvidia’s chip supply chain. Instead of waiting, he built his own chip — one now said to be 6x more powerful than Nvidia’s most popular processor.

Fueled by 160 billion frames of visual data daily from Tesla’s fleet, Dojo is training itself to operate in the physical world — with no human in the loop.

On June 1st, Musk is expected to deploy it at scale with Tesla’s first robotaxi: no wheel, no pedals, no driver.

Trump Clears the Runway

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation.” The goal: fast-track domestic AI systems that can compete globally — especially against China.

Dojo fits the criteria.

One of Musk’s key infrastructure partners is now “expecting to receive billions of dollars” in federal support tied to the initiative.

This isn’t just a Tesla story anymore — it’s a White House-backed acceleration plan for real-world AI control.

Enrique’s Take: “This Is What Strategic AI Looks Like”

Abeyta believes we’re now seeing the merger of visionary tech with presidential willpower — a rare alignment where speed, sovereignty, and national competitiveness all converge.

“Most companies are still talking. Musk is already deploying. And Trump is clearing every legal obstacle in his path,” Abeyta adds.

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager who spent 25 years following power shifts across capital markets, policy, and technology. After managing nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, he now runs Breaking Profits, a research platform focused on uncovering large-scale economic inflection points — especially where private enterprise and public policy collide.