“He Just Greenlit Elon’s AI Takeover”: Wall Street Icon Says Trump’s New Order Quietly Empowers Musk’s Rise in the Machine Economy

BALTIMORE, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former hedge fund manager Enrique Abeyta believes the most important AI story in America isn’t happening inside a government lab or Silicon Valley headquarters…

It’s happening inside Tesla.

Abeyta explains in his recent briefing, that thanks to a recent executive order from President Trump, Elon Musk now has a green light to deploy it — at national scale.

“Trump just cut the red tape,” says Abeyta. “And Musk is the one most ready to move.”

Trump Signs. Musk Accelerates.

Dojo — Tesla’s in-house AI training system — is now one of the fastest-developing AI platforms in the world. Built from scratch after Nvidia chip shortages, it’s already outperforming commercial processors by a factor of six.

Fueled by Tesla’s real-time video data — 160 billion frames a day — Dojo doesn’t just train AI. It teaches machines how to operate independently in the real world.

By June 1st, Tesla will roll out its first robotaxi — with no steering wheel, no pedals, and no driver.

The Executive Order That Changed the Game

Last month, President Trump signed “Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,” a sweeping order to clear federal restrictions on domestic AI development.

Within days, companies aligned with Dojo’s architecture were reportedly “expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

Abeyta sees this as the true start of the machine economy — where AI no longer waits for approval, and real-world deployment becomes the new battleground.

“Musk is deploying physical AI faster than anyone,” he says. “And Trump just gave him the air cover to do it without interference.”

Musk Has the Tech. Trump Cleared the Map.

What we’re witnessing, Abeyta says, isn’t a partnership — it’s a convergence. Musk built the system. Trump removed the guardrails.

And now, for the first time, a private company is building the command layer for how machines see, move, and act in physical space — at scale.

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager who spent over two decades tracking capital flows and strategic realignments across markets and government. After managing nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, he now leads Breaking Profits, a research outfit focused on the systems, people, and policies quietly reshaping the future of America’s economic landscape.