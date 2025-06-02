“It Won’t Be China That Takes Control — It’ll Be Musk”: Enrique Abeyta Says Trump’s AI Order Hands Elon the Reins of America’s Machine Future

WASHINGTON, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most headlines worry about foreign AI dominance. But former hedge fund manager Enrique Abeyta sees a different threat rising from within.

Abeyta explains in his recent briefing that with Elon Musk’s AI supercomputer Dojo accelerating toward national rollout — and President Trump’s executive order removing the last legal barriers — Abeyta warns: “It won’t be China that runs the machine economy. It’ll be Musk.”

“Trump just ensured Dojo stays American. But in the process, he handed Musk the keys.”

Domestic Superpower: What Musk Built

Dojo isn’t just a chip or a data project. It’s a complete, real-time AI system that’s:

Trained on 160 billion frames of daily real-world video

Built on a proprietary chip 6x faster than Nvidia’s top processor

Designed to control machines in motion — not simulations



Tesla’s next step? The June 1st launch of a fully autonomous robotaxi — no pedals, no steering wheel, no driver.

Trump’s Order Removes the Last Obstacle

President Trump’s “Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation” executive order gives domestic AI leaders unprecedented freedom to develop and deploy systems like Dojo without traditional oversight.

One key partner in Musk’s AI ecosystem is already “expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

The stated goal: outpace China.

The result? Musk now operates the fastest, most government-aligned AI infrastructure in the country.

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager who tracked high-level capital movements and strategic shifts across markets, infrastructure, and policy. After managing nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, he now leads Breaking Profits, a research platform dedicated to exposing the next generation of power systems shaping America’s future.

