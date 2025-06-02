DNO Contemplates Hybrid Bond Issue

 DNO ASA

2 June 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced it has engaged Arctic Securities AS, DNB Carnegie (a part of DNB Bank ASA) and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Bookrunners to arrange fixed income investor meetings. Subject to inter alia market conditions and acceptable terms, a new subordinated hybrid bond issue may follow.




Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange notice was published by Jostein Løvås, DNO ASA Communication Manager, on the time and date set out above.


