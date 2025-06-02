DNO Contemplates Hybrid Bond Issue

2 June 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced it has engaged Arctic Securities AS, DNB Carnegie (a part of DNB Bank ASA) and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Bookrunners to arrange fixed income investor meetings. Subject to inter alia market conditions and acceptable terms, a new subordinated hybrid bond issue may follow.



DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen.

