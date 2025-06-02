FPC joins LEGIC Identsystems to enhance biometric security for the LEGIC Security Platform

London, UK and Wetzikon, Switzerland – June 2, 2025 – Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC), a global leader in biometric technology, is pleased to announce its membership with LEGIC Identsystems AG (LEGIC), a renowned provider of secure access and credentialing solutions. This strategic partnership aims to integrate FPC’s advanced biometric technology into LEGIC's ecosystem, enhancing security and convenience across various sectors.

The partnership will focus on integrating FPC’s biometric technology and identity management platform into LEGIC's secure access solutions, enabling seamless and secure user authentication across numerous applications, including access control systems, enterprise, and personal identification.

Relevance of FPC Joining LEGIC

The integration of FPC’s biometric technology into LEGIC's ecosystem will bring the following advantages to customers and products:

Enhanced Security: Biometric solutions provide a robust security layer that is unique to each individual, making them much harder to replicate than traditional pins or passwords. This reduces the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access. Improved Accountability: Biometric authentication can provide a clear record of who accessed a room, system, or facility, enhancing accountability and traceability. Convenience: Biometric solutions offer a fast and convenient way for users to authenticate themselves, eliminating the need to remember complex passwords. This is particularly beneficial in operational environments where quick and secure access is essential. Market Demand: The soaring cost of fraud and data loss is driving the market towards stronger security factors. Biometric solutions, such as fingerprint, iris, and facial are increasingly being adopted across various industries to address these challenges. Strategic Growth: FPC’s identity management platform facilitates essential tasks such as account recovery, onboarding, password less login, and account takeover prevention. It achieves this through a unique combination of continuous authentication, behaviour analysis, event monitoring, and device binding.





FPC’s biometric solutions are known for their high performance, reliability, and ease of integration, having shipped almost 2 billion sensors to date. By joining LEGIC, FPC aims to leverage LEGIC's extensive network and market presence to expand its reach and impact in the security industry.

Adam Philpott, CEO at FPC, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:

"Joining LEGIC allows us to bring our cutting-edge biometric solutions to a broader audience within this ever-growing, leading eco-system. We believe that our biometric technology and cloud-based identity management platform will add significant value to LEGIC's partners, providing enhanced security and user experience in a new suite of products and solutions."

Leon Rose, Business Development Manager at LEGIC, welcomed FPC to the LEGIC community:

‘’LEGIC is proud and excited to announce the strategic collaboration between our two companies to enhance the offering for secure contactless transactions, cloud and biometric solutions, particularly in the access management markets. By integrating LEGIC’s established, end-to-end credentialing technology, we are in an excellent position to help Fingerprints to establish a leadership position among providers of access management products, particularly among our vast global network of solution provider partners.”

For more information about Fingerprints and LEGIC, please visit www.fpc.com and www.legic.com.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, President & CEO

Investor Relations: +46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fpc.com



Press: +46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fpc.com

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions – trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs – power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About LEGIC Identsystems AG

For over 30 years, Swiss-based LEGIC Identsystems has enabled companies from around the world to deploy solutions with demanding security requirements. Based on key management, trusted services and secure, contactless semiconductors, the LEGIC Security Platform provides end-to-end security for smartphone- and smartcard-based access, mobility, shared resource and industrial IoT applications. www.legic.com

