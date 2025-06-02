UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" Public Green Bond Issue presentation to investors

 | Source: ATSINAUJINANCIOS ENERGETIKOS INVESTICIJOS UAB ATSINAUJINANCIOS ENERGETIKOS INVESTICIJOS UAB

"Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" (Issuer) and Orion Securities (Issue organizer) on 4th and 5th of June will present the bond issue and will answer investor questions during the webinar.

Investment orders can be submitted before 11 June, 3:30PM.
Key bond issue details: 

  • Issue size: up to 100 mEUR
  • Size of the first tranche: up to 65 mEUR
  • Interest rate: 8 % 
  • Minimum investment amount: 100 000 EUR
  • Term: 2,5 years

For more information and full documentation click here.

HOW TO INVEST?

Contact the financial brokerage company/bank (LHV, Signet, Swedbank, SEB Bank and others) handling your securities account for the submission of an investment order.

If you do not have an investment services agreement concluded with a financial intermediary, send us an email to: bonds@orion.lt 


Recommended Reading