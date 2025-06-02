NOTICE REGARDING THE OFFERING OF EUR 5M 3rd TRANCHE OF UAB “KVARTALAS” BONDS

UAB “Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer).

The Issuer announces that pursuant to the Final Terms of the third Tranche of the Issuer’s Bonds (ISIN LT0000411167) (the Final Terms) that were adopted in accordance with the Issuer’s Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 18 November 2024 (the Prospectus), offering of the Bonds under the Final Terms in the amount of up to EUR 5M (subject to increase as provided for in the Final Terms) will be carried out in the Republic of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia from 3 June 2025 under the following main terms (other terms applicable to the offering are detailed in the Final Terms and Prospectus):

Nominal Value of a Bond – EUR 100; Issue Price of a Bond – EUR 101. 7737 (with accrued interest); Final Maturity Date – 19 December 2026; Interest Rate – 8.00% (fixed) annually; Yield – 6.75% annually; Subscription channels – subscription by way of Nasdaq Auction through the Exchange Members (list https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/lt/members ); Subscription Period – 3 June 2025 – 13 June 2025, unless the Subscription Period is shortened because the Issuer determines that sufficient investor demand has been reached. In such an event, the Issuer will publicly announce the early closure of the Subscription Period, and no further Subscription Orders will be accepted; Announcement of Offering results – 16 June 2025, or earlier if the Subscription Period is shortened. Please note that no single investor will be allocated more than EUR 2,000,000 worth of Bonds; Payment Date – the settlement for the Bonds shall be carried out on the Issue Date (Delivery versus Payment); Issue Date – 20 June 2025, which will not change even if the Subscription Period is shortened.

Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, each prospective investor shall read the Prospectus and Final Terms (as may be updated) with the attached relevant language summary. All aforementioned documents are attached herein and are published on the Issuer’s website at www.savarzele.lt/en/investment/

On behalf of the Issuer:

Ieva Antanaitytė-Genevičienė

General Manager

ieva.geneviciene@lordslb.lt

