Press Release Biocartis NV: Biocartis Announces IVDR Class C CDx Certification of the Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test

PRESS RELEASE 02/06/2025, 10:00 CEST

Biocartis Announces IVDR Class C CDx Certification of the Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test

Mechelen, Belgium, 02 June 2025 – Biocartis NV (“Biocartis”), an innovative molecular diagnostics company, is pleased to announce that its Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test has received the European Union (EU) Technical Documentation Assessment and Quality Management System certificate under the European In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR), making it the first Idylla™ Test to be certified as a Class C Companion Diagnostic (CDx) IVD Medical Device under the IVDR framework.

The IVDR-certified Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test is designed to serve as a CDx for the detection of EGFR exon 19 deletions and the L858R mutation, which are key biomarkers that guide targeted therapies for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The IVDR certification confirms the Test’s compliance with Europe’s rigorous new regulatory standards, ensuring enhanced patient safety, improved information transparency, and robust data traceability.

Designed for use on the Idylla™ Platform, the Test qualitatively detects 44 mutations across exons 18, 19, 20, and 21 of the EGFR gene – all within a single cartridge. Among these, exon 19 deletions and L858R mutations are validated as CDx targets, and the remaining mutations have been analytically validated. Utilizing formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples, the Test is fully automated from sample to result, delivering fast results in under 3 hours – streamlining laboratory workflows and empowering oncologists with timely treatment decisions for their patients. With 99.2% sensitivity (PPA) and 99.0% specificity (NPA) for the CDx targets, the Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test ensures accurate detection of key EGFR mutations, providing healthcare professionals with actionable results to guide treatment decisions in NSCLC. For more information about the Test, please visit the Biocartis website or contact the Biocartis team.

While the IVDR-certified Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test is now available to customers across Europe, with availability in other non-US markets expected to follow progressively – Biocartis is also developing the Idylla™ EGFR CDx Test in the US with AstraZeneca. Upon approval, the Test will be intended to help identify patients with NSCLC who may respond to treatment with Tagrisso® (Osimertinib), AstraZeneca’s third-generation EGFR-TKI treatment.

Roger Moody, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: “Achieving IVDR certification for our Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test is a key milestone for Biocartis and reinforces our commitment to quality and regulatory excellence. This is the first Idylla™ Test to be certified under the new IVDR framework, and we are currently pursuing certification of additional Tests in our portfolio. The IVDR establishes more rigorous standards to improve patient safety and diagnostic accuracy, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this evolution in European diagnostics.”

----- END -----

More information:

www.biocartis.com

info@biocartis.com

Biocartis NV. Generaal De Wittelaan 11B, 2800 Mechelen, Belgium

About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla™ Platform, Biocartis aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, easy, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla™ Platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house molecular biomarker testing in only 3 hours, allowing fast and optimal treatment selection. ​Idylla™'s continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests and research assays addresses key unmet clinical needs. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting lung, skin, thyroid, colorectal, endometrial, blood, brain and breast cancer. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X (Twitter).

Disclaimers

Idylla™ Platform is CE-marked in Europe in compliance with EU IVD Regulation 2017/746, listed as a class II device in the US under establishment registration 3009972873, and registered in many other countries. Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test (A0270/6) is CE-marked in Europe in compliance with the EU IVD Regulation 2017/746 (IVDR). Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the US and many other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademarks and logos are used trademarks owned by Biocartis NV. © June 2025, Biocartis NV. All rights reserved.