Data Center Global Market Landscape 2025-2030: New Tariff Policies Threaten Data Center Construction Costs

The Data Center Market was valued at USD 379.30 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 627.40 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.75%.

The data center market in several regions is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of technology advancements, increased digitalization, and government support. In terms of investment United States and China dominate the global data center market, both contributing more than 65% market share in 2024.

In the Americas, the United States has contributed the highest market share in terms of investments in 2024, followed by Latin America and Canada.

In Europe, Western Europe contributed the largest market share in 2024, followed by Nordic and Central & Eastern Europe.

In MEA, the Middle East dominates the data center market in 2024 in terms of investments, followed by Africa.

In APAC, China dominated the data center market share in terms of investment in 2024, followed by Southeast Asia, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, and the rest of APAC countries.

In the SEA region, Malaysia dominated the data center market share in terms of investment in 2024, followed by Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and other SEA countries.





KEY TRENDS

Data Center Operators Enhancing Sustainability

The adoption of renewable energy is on the rise across the globe, and it will continue to grow. The data center market is responsible for most of the global electricity consumption, and they have a significant impact on the environment. To reduce their environmental impact, operators in the data center market are powering their facilities with renewable and green energy.

The sustainability measures are significantly attracting data center operators to invest in the industry with a growing commitment to environmental responsibility. The adoption of renewable energy and sustainability initiatives should be mandated for data center operators to enhance energy efficiency.

As the demand for digital services is rising, the focus on sustainable initiatives should also be raised simultaneously across the world to promote sustainability and reduce greenhouse gases.

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

The adoption of artificial intelligence across various industries for enhanced operations has seen significant improvement, and it has also increased demand for computing power and advanced data management.

Various servers are required to process huge data as the AI demand is rising and the operation of such huge servers requires increased need for efficient power and as the high rack density generates more amount of heat, to cool this servers advanced cooling infrastructure should be implemented and thus there will be increasing demand for liquid immersion cooling in data centers globally. Such factors are projected to support the data center market growth.

5G Networks Fueling Edge Data Center Deployments

The growth in 5G service adoption fuels the growth of edge deployments due to increased connectivity options with established hyperscale data centers. Edge data centers will create a decentralized model of data centers, where multiple edge data centers will be connected to a centralized hyperscale facility.

The growth of edge data centers is fueled by 5G deployment, IoT proliferation, and the need for real-time data processing, enabling faster and low-latency performance to support the digital transformation.

Increase in Rack Power Density

The global data center market is witnessing a significant surge in digital transformation, fueled by advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics. This growth is demanding data centers capable of processing vast data efficiently. The operators are addressing this by increasing rack density.

The Uptime Institute's 2024 survey reveals that the average rack density is around 8 kW, driven by high-power server processors and GPU deployments, and some facilities have even deployed rack densities of over 50 kW to 100 kW to support enterprise, colocation, and cloud segments.

Deployment of Microgrids in Data Centers

Microgrids have the added advantage of minimizing the environmental and public health impact that data centers have on their surroundings. Usually, the data center market relies on diesel generators for backup power, even though these generators are both unreliable and polluting, which can lead to objections from community members against data center construction in their areas.

With the installation of microgrid systems, data center facilities can become Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), which can respond to grid conditions in real-time. This enables them to mitigate outages and grid stress.

Innovative & Sustainable Construction Technologies

There is an increasing focus on sustainable and innovative data center technologies. With the growing awareness of environmental concerns and the need for energy efficiency, operators in the data center market are investing in innovative and sustainable construction techniques for the development of data centers.

Schneider Electric, Huawei Technologies, and Vertiv are among the popular companies that claim their facilities can reduce construction and deployment times by almost 40% to 50% compared with traditional data center build methods.

The integration of renewable energy sources, advanced cooling systems, and scalable designs is crucial for future developments in the data center industry. Several strategies will be implemented to enhance the effectiveness of data center construction by prioritizing sustainability in the forecast period.

Rising Adoption of Liquid Cooling Technologies

The increasing demand for data processing and storage has led to a significant rise in the heat generated by IT equipment in data centers. In global data centers, liquid cooling is being adopted as an alternative to address these rising heat challenges in the facilities.

Liquid cooling adoption is expected to increase rapidly in global data centers in the upcoming years as data centers are increasingly demanding of it, as this technology offers superior heat management, enhanced performance, and scalability for next-gen technologies.

The rising heat management demands in data centers driven by AI and high-performance computing are fueling the adoption of advanced liquid cooling technologies such as direct-to-chip and immersion cooling in data centers, and these investments are expected to increase further in the future.

U.S. TARIFF IMPACT ON THE GLOBAL DATA CENTER MARKET

The recent tariff war has posed a challenge for data center infrastructure, particularly in sourcing raw materials, as increased import and export taxes are expected to raise overall infrastructure costs.

The recent increase in tariffs has started to threaten both the rising cost and lead time of data center construction. Some of the construction-related materials that may be impacted include iron and steel, aluminum, and others that are crucial to data center development.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Hyperscale operators such as AWS, Google, Meta, and Microsoft are involved in their respective data center projects across the globe. These operators focus more on the deployment of OCP-scale infrastructure in their data center facilities. This drives the investments for OCP infrastructure across the globe.

The global data center market is witnessing more investment in IT infrastructure due to the increasing demand for AI-ready data centers across the globe. IT infrastructure in the data center is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24%.

AI and HPC workloads operate at a higher density, which makes traditional cooling inadequate. Therefore, data centers are investing in installing liquid cooling techniques in their facilities. Liquid cooling in the data center is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.86%

The use of advanced technologies, such as cloud, IoT, big data, quantum computing, and AI, by businesses is expected to increase the adoption of HPC infrastructure in the coming years across the globe.

VENDORS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

DataDirect Networks (DDN)

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Infortrend Technology

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

Micron Technology

MiTAC Holdings

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Nimbus Data

Oracle

Pure Storage

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology

Quantum

Seagate Technology

Silk

Synology

Western Digital

Wiwynn

Global Data Center Contractors and Subcontractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Mercury

RED Engineering Design

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

AtkinsRealis

Aurecon Group

Basler & Hofmann

CAP INGELEC

Collen Construction

COWI

Dornan Engineering and Construction

DSCO Group

Edarat Group

EMCOR Group

Ethos Engineering

EYP Mission Critical Facilities

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

HDR Architecture

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group

Mortenson

Quark Unlimited Engineering

Royal HaskoningDHV

Skanska

Sterling and Wilson

Structure Tone

Winthrop Technologies

Global Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Rehlko

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

3M

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Asperitas

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair Group

CoolIT Systems

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Dakin Applied

DCX LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMS

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

GIGABYTE

Green Revolution Cooling

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Iceotope

KyotoCooling

LiquidStack

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Pillar Power Systems

Siemens

Submer

Toshiba

Trane Technologies

Yanmar

ZincFive

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 571 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $379.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $627.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

The report includes the investment in the following areas:



Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based

Liquid-based

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Colombia Argentina Rest of Latin America

Western Europe The U.K. Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Italy Spain Belgium Portugal Greece Other Western European Countries

Nordics Sweden Norway Denmark Finland Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe Russia Poland Austria Czechia Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Israel Oman Qatar Jordan Bahrain Kuwait Other Middle East Countries

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Egypt Other African Countries

APAC China Hong Kong Australia New Zealand Japan India South Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Other Southeast Asia Countries





