Antibody Discovery Strategic Business Report 2025 | Monoclonal Antibody Segment Set for Significant Expansion, Reaching $2 Billion by 2030

Why Is Antibody Discovery at the Forefront of Next-Generation Therapeutic Development?



Antibody discovery is emerging as a cornerstone of modern drug development, driven by the escalating demand for targeted therapies across oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and rare conditions. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are transforming clinical outcomes through their high specificity, tunable pharmacokinetics, and ability to engage or inhibit precise molecular targets.

The discovery phase - encompassing target identification, antibody generation, screening, and lead optimization - is critical to ensuring downstream therapeutic efficacy, safety, and commercial viability. As biopharmaceutical pipelines increasingly prioritize biologics over small molecules, antibody discovery is becoming an indispensable gateway to innovation.



A significant driver of this trend is the surge in demand for personalized medicine and immunotherapy, where antibody-based therapeutics are used to modulate immune response, block disease-associated pathways, or deliver cytotoxic payloads directly to tumor cells. The urgency created by the COVID-19 pandemic further underscored the importance of rapid antibody discovery, as neutralizing antibodies became pivotal in the therapeutic and diagnostic response to SARS-CoV-2.

Global interest in therapeutic antibodies is prompting pharmaceutical and biotech firms to accelerate discovery programs using faster, more predictive, and less immunogenic methods. As the market shifts from traditional hybridoma techniques to humanized platforms and next-gen in silico approaches, antibody discovery is positioned at the heart of biopharma R&D strategies worldwide.



How Are Technological Innovations Accelerating Discovery Timelines and Improving Lead Quality?



Cutting-edge technologies are reshaping every stage of the antibody discovery process, enabling faster identification of high-affinity, developable antibodies with favorable safety and manufacturability profiles. Phage display and yeast display platforms have largely replaced traditional hybridoma-based generation, offering vast diversity libraries and rapid selection capabilities.

More recently, microfluidics, single B-cell screening, and high-throughput sequencing have revolutionized early-stage discovery by capturing naturally occurring antibody repertoires from immunized animals or convalescent human donors. These tools enable the isolation of rare, highly potent antibodies that would otherwise go undetected through conventional methods.



Computational biology and AI-driven design are also transforming the discovery pipeline by predicting binding affinity, stability, immunogenicity, and epitope specificity in silico. Machine learning algorithms are being trained on large antibody datasets to accelerate lead optimization, reduce experimental trial-and-error, and improve success rates in later development phases.

Humanization techniques - ranging from chimerization to full deimmunization - are being refined to enhance safety and reduce rejection risk. Additionally, CRISPR/Cas9 and transgenic animal models are being leveraged to generate fully human antibodies with precise specificity. These technology integrations are enabling rapid, scalable, and cost-efficient antibody discovery workflows that meet the high standards of regulatory and therapeutic rigor.



Where Is Market Demand Rising and Which Therapeutic Areas Are Driving Discovery Investment?



Market demand for antibody discovery services and platforms is rising sharply across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where biopharma companies, academic labs, and contract research organizations (CROs) are intensifying efforts to expand antibody-based pipelines.

The U.S. leads in therapeutic antibody development, backed by significant biotech investment, advanced research infrastructure, and regulatory support for expedited biologic approvals. Europe, particularly Germany, Switzerland, and the U.K., is seeing strong growth in CRO-based discovery partnerships and academic spinouts. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific - especially China, South Korea, and Japan - is becoming a major hub for antibody innovation, fueled by state-backed biotech programs, growing clinical trial activity, and rapid commercialization strategies.



Oncology remains the largest and fastest-growing therapeutic segment for antibody discovery, accounting for the majority of pipeline activity in monoclonal and bispecific antibodies. Immuno-oncology applications, such as checkpoint inhibitors and T-cell engagers, are expanding rapidly with significant investment in PD-1/PD-L1, CTLA-4, CD3, and CD20 targets.

Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases - including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn's disease - also represent major discovery areas, with antibody candidates aimed at cytokines and immune receptors such as IL-6, TNF-alpha, and IL-17. Infectious disease research continues to drive antibody discovery in the wake of COVID-19, with new programs targeting HIV, RSV, and influenza. Rare and neurological diseases, including ALS, Alzheimer's, and neuromyelitis optica, are emerging as high-value niches for precision antibody therapies. These diverse and expanding indications are propelling sustained investment and innovation in antibody discovery workflows across sectors.



What Is Fueling the Growth of the Global Antibody Discovery Market?



The growth in the antibody discovery market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, expansion of biologics pipelines, and breakthroughs in molecular screening and AI-assisted drug design. A central driver is the therapeutic success of antibodies already in the market - such as trastuzumab, adalimumab, and pembrolizumab - which continue to demonstrate the clinical and commercial potential of antibody-based drugs.

The robust deal activity between pharmaceutical giants and antibody discovery specialists is further catalyzing growth, as companies seek early access to differentiated platforms and promising candidates.



Increased outsourcing by biotech startups and mid-sized firms is also fueling market demand for discovery-as-a-service models, where CROs and specialized technology vendors provide end-to-end discovery capabilities from antigen design to humanized lead delivery. Advances in automation, sequencing, and data analytics are lowering the cost per discovery while improving success predictability, making antibody R&D more accessible to smaller players.

Moreover, government and institutional funding for pandemic preparedness, cancer immunotherapy, and biosimilar development are boosting both public and private sector involvement. As antibody therapeutics become increasingly central to precision medicine and immune modulation, a crucial question emerges - can antibody discovery platforms keep pace with the clinical complexity and specificity required for next-generation, globally accessible biologic treatments?



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Antibody Discovery market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.



Segments:

Antibody Type (Monoclonal, Polyclonal, Other Antibody Types)

(Monoclonal, Polyclonal, Other Antibody Types) Service (Phage Display, Hybridoma, Other Services)

(Phage Display, Hybridoma, Other Services) End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories, Other End-Uses)

Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Monoclonal Antibody segment, which is expected to reach US$2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.3%. The Polyclonal Antibody segment is also set to grow at 10.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $500.0 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.5% CAGR to reach $530.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Abcam, AbCellera Biologics, Ablexis, Adimab, Akeso Biopharma and more.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Antibody Discovery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Precision Biologics Spurs Innovation Across the Antibody Discovery Landscape

AI-Driven Screening Platforms Shorten Discovery Timelines for Therapeutic Antibodies

Next-Generation Sequencing and Single-Cell Tools Redefine Antibody Target Identification

CRO Partnerships Accelerate Outsourced Antibody Discovery Among Biopharma Firms

Oncology and Autoimmune Therapies Dominate the Clinical Focus of Antibody Discovery Pipelines

Transgenic Animal Models Expand the Scope of Novel Antibody Generation

Bispecific and Monoclonal Advances Unlock Complex Disease Targeting in Antibody Discovery

Data Integration Across Platforms Enhances Efficiency in Antibody Optimization

Collaborations with Academia Infuse Innovation into Antibody Discovery Frameworks

Expiry of Biologic Patents Opens New Pathways for Biosimilar Antibody Development

Regulatory Support for First-in-Class Biologics Encourages Bold Innovation in Discovery

End-to-End Platform Integration Strengthens the Commercial Value Chain in Antibody Discovery

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Some of the 41 companies featured in this Antibody Discovery market report include:

Abcam

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Ablexis

Adimab

Akeso Biopharma

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Bruker Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

ChemPartner

Creative Biolabs

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

Evotec SE

FairJourney Biologics

Genmab

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Harbour BioMed

Icosagen AS

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

Isogenica Ltd.

