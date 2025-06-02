Liquid Fertilizers Market Outlook Report 2025-2030 | Global Market Set to Grow from $14.54B in 2024 to $19B by 2030

Dublin, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Fertilizers Market: Analysis By Type, By Crop Type, By Production Process, By Application, By Region Size and Trends with Forecast up to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid fertilizers market was valued at US$14.54 billion in 2024. The market value is expected to reach US$19.00 billion by 2030.

In the forthcoming years, the global liquid fertilizers market is expected to continue growing due to several converging trends. One key factor is the rising demand for high-efficiency fertilizers that support increased agricultural productivity amid growing food security concerns.

Liquid fertilizers, known for their rapid nutrient absorption and compatibility with advanced farming techniques such as fertigation and precision agriculture, offer a more targeted and efficient solution compared to traditional granular alternatives. This aligns with the global emphasis on optimizing resource use and improving crop yields.

The increasing cultivation of high-value crops, along with the need for balanced nutrient application and soil health management, is further driving the adoption of liquid fertilizers across diverse agricultural regions. Technological advancements in formulation and delivery methods are also enhancing the performance, shelf life, and ease of application of these products, making them more accessible and cost-effective for farmers.

Moreover, supportive government policies promoting sustainable farming practices and efficient fertilizer use, particularly in emerging economies, are accelerating market expansion. Together, these factors position the global liquid fertilizers market for steady growth in the years ahead. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during the forecasted period of 2025-2030.

Market Segmentation Analysis: By Type:

The report provides the bifurcation of the liquid fertilizers market into four segments on the basis of type: Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium and Others. The nitrogen segment holds a significant share of the global liquid fertilizers market due to its essential role in plant growth, particularly in enhancing chlorophyll production and boosting crop yields. Its dominance is supported by the widespread use of nitrogen-based fertilizers like urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) across major crops. In the coming years, the segment is expected to grow further, driven by the rising adoption of precision farming, fertigation techniques, and increasing focus on soil fertility and balanced nutrient management.

By Crop Type:

The report provides the bifurcation of the liquid fertilizers market into four segments on the basis of crop type: Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses and Other. The cereals & grains segment held a significant share of the global market, primarily driven by the high global demand for staple crops like wheat, rice, and corn, which require substantial nutrient inputs for optimal yield.

The increasing need to enhance productivity on limited arable land and the widespread use of liquid fertilizers in large-scale cereal cultivation are key contributors. In the coming years, rising food security concerns, population growth, and the adoption of advanced farming techniques are expected to further boost the use of liquid fertilizers in this segment.

By Production Process:

The report provides the bifurcation of the liquid fertilizers market into two segments on the basis of production process: Synthetic and Organic. The synthetic segment holds the largest share in the market due to its high nutrient concentration, immediate availability to crops, and consistent performance, making it ideal for large-scale and conventional farming operations.

Synthetic liquid fertilizers are widely used due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of application, and compatibility with precision agriculture systems. In the coming years, market growth is expected to be supported by rising food demand, intensive cultivation practices, and technological innovations aimed at improving nutrient efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

By Application:

The report provides the bifurcation of the liquid fertilizers market into four segments on the basis of application: Fertigation, Foliar, Soil and Others. Fertigation emerged as the largest segment globally, primarily driven by the rising adoption of drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, which allow for precise and efficient delivery of nutrients directly to plant roots.

Fertigation enhances nutrient uptake, reduces wastage, and supports water conservation, making it highly suitable for modern and high-efficiency farming practices. This segment is poised to grow further, driven by the increasing focus on sustainable agriculture, rising demand for high-value crops, and government support for advanced irrigation infrastructure, particularly in water-scarce regions.

By Region:

In the report, the global liquid fertilizers market is divided into four regions: North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia Pacific), and Rest of the World. In 2024, the Asia Pacific region led the liquid fertilizers market, propelled by the region's large agricultural base, increasing population, and rising food demand.

The widespread adoption of intensive farming practices, coupled with government initiatives promoting modern irrigation and fertilization techniques, has significantly boosted the use of liquid fertilizers. The region also benefits from expanding cultivation of high-value crops and growing awareness of sustainable agricultural practices. Continued investment in agricultural infrastructure, along with increasing adoption of precision farming and fertigation systems, is expected to further drive market growth in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

During 2025-2030, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within the North America liquid fertilizers market, due to its large-scale commercial farming operations, high adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, and strong demand for high-efficiency fertilizers. The widespread use of precision farming, fertigation systems, and GPS-based application tools enhances the effectiveness of liquid fertilizers. Additionally, continued investment in research, supportive government policies, and the expansion of high-value crop cultivation are expected to further strengthen the US market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global liquid fertilizers market is moderately consolidated, with a combination of major agribusiness corporations and emerging regional players competing across various segments.

These companies use strategies such as innovation, strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, new product launch and commercialization to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2024, EuroChem opened a new phosphate fertilizer production facility in Serra do Salitre, Brazil, with an investment of US$1 billion. The facility features advanced technology for integrated phosphate production, including reduced water consumption and a self-sufficient water circuit for clean energy generation.

Similarly, in August 2024, Rallis India Limited launched AQUAFERT fertigation Tomato, a water-soluble fertilizer aimed at boosting tomato yields. Available in three grades for different growth stages, it is designed to enhance vegetative growth, crop durability, and leaf health.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers Increasing Global Population and Food Demand Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture Growing Demand for Organic Food Products Shrinking Arable Land Environmental Regulations Fueling Eco-Friendly Fertilizer Demand Shift Towards Sustainable Agricultural Practices

Challenges High Handling and Storage Costs Geopolitical Factors and Supply Chain Disruptions Environmental Compliance and Regulatory Barriers

Market Trends Integration of Smart Farming Technologies Rise of Bio-Stimulants and Organic Fertilizers Advances in Fertilizer Formulations and Delivery Systems Upsurge in Product Innovation Technological Innovations in Liquid Fertilizers Customization of Fertilizer Blends Based on Crop and Region



