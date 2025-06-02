NKK Switches of America Announces Vincent Matsushita as President of North American Operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKK Switches, a global designer, manufacturer and switch solution provider of innovative electromechanical switches, announces the appointment of Mr. Vincent Matsushita as President of its North American operations in Scottsdale, AZ. This election is in consistent alignment with NKK’s ongoing commitment of ensuring excellence in quality and procuring market share in North America.

Raised and educated in Japan, Vincent moved to southern CA and worked as a chemical engineer, and from there, a marketing specialist with ITT Industries in the Military/Aerospace division. Here he was deeply involved with NASA’s international space station JEM project. For the past 18 years, Vincent was employed with Ryosan Technologies USA, Inc., a Japanese semiconductor distributor, first as a regional sales manager, and more recently, as president.

NKK is pleased to welcome Vincent, an accomplished executive with extensive technical knowledge and qualifications in management and distribution. He was drawn to NKK’s traditional values and spirit. He is anxious to unite his expertise with the NKK team and enlarge the vision of increased market share while supplying superior products and exceptional customer care.

About NKK Switches

NKK has been a global designer and manufacturer of the industry’s most extensive array of electromechanical switches for over 70 years. A complete suite of comprehensive solutions is available, including design, programming, value added services and ongoing engineering support. Their portfolio includes toggles, rockers, pushbuttons, programmable, keylocks, rotaries, slides, tactiles, tilt switches, touch screens and membranes; and within the group types are illuminated, surface mount, sealed, IP rated and emergency stop switches. Various power levels, mounting types and terminals in ultra-miniature, subminiature, miniature and standard sizes are offered. For more information: https://www.nkkswitches.com

Media Contact

marketing@nkkswitches.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efb483ed-acab-4865-a234-e80f75f65afb