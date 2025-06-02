Global Net Lease Appoints Robert Kauffman as Board Chair

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Robert Kauffman as Non-Executive Chairperson of its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. Mr. Kauffman succeeds Sue Perrotty, who resigned from her position as Non-Executive Chairperson but will continue to serve on the Board as an independent director.

Mr. Kauffman, a Co-Founder and former member of the Board of Directors of Fortress Investment Group, joined the GNL Board in March 2024.

"We are excited that Rob Kauffman has become Chair of our Board at this transformative time for GNL," said Michael Weil, CEO of GNL. "Since joining the Board, Rob has played an active role in our strategic initiatives – including our multi-tenant asset sale – and has added tremendous value through his extensive real estate and capital markets experience at Fortress, UBS and BlackRock. As we move toward a new era for GNL as a pure-play single-tenant net lease company, which we believe positions us to deliver additional value for shareholders, we look forward to benefiting from his leadership for years to come."

"Our entire Board thanks Sue Perrotty for her many years of dedication and leadership as Board Chair through a period of considerable evolution for GNL," Mr. Weil added.

"I am honored to step into this new role at such an important time for GNL," said Mr. Kauffman. "GNL has taken significant steps over the last year to streamline its portfolio, strengthen its balance sheet, and enhance financial flexibility. I look forward to continuing to work closely with my fellow directors and GNL’s seasoned management team to capitalize on our strong momentum."

About Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded internally managed real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the U.S., and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

