On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 26 May 2025 to 28 May 2025:





Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 26 May 2025 50,000 173.39 8,669,500 27 May 2025 50,000 172.80 8,640,000 28 May 2025 60,000 170.17 10,210,200 Accumulated for the period 160,000 27,519,700 Accumulated under the programme 11,971,533 1,842,229,053



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 7,348,218 treasury shares corresponding to 1.202% of the total share capital.

