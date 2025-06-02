On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.
Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.
The following transactions have been executed in the period 26 May 2025 to 28 May 2025:
Number
Avg. purchase
Transaction value, DKK
26 May 2025
50,000
173.39
8,669,500
27 May 2025
50,000
172.80
8,640,000
28 May 2025
60,000
170.17
10,210,200
Accumulated for the period
160,000
27,519,700
Accumulated under the programme
11,971,533
1,842,229,053
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 7,348,218 treasury shares corresponding to 1.202% of the total share capital.
