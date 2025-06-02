Brazil Potash Year to Date Summary: Company Achieves Milestones, Advancing Strategic Autazes Project Further Towards Construction

Achievements Include Commercial Agreements, World-Class Board Appointments, Construction Progress, and Enhanced Capital Access

Management to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 10, 2025, in Chicago

MANAUS, Brazil, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project, provides a summary of significant year-to-date achievements across governance, commercial, operational, and financial initiatives as it progresses toward construction of the strategic Autazes Potash Project. The Company will discuss these accomplishments with investors at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 10, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

"Year to date 2025 has demonstrated exceptional momentum for Brazil Potash as we continue to achieve key milestones to bring this transformative project to production," said Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Brazil Potash. "From strengthening our board with world-class industry leaders to securing commercial partnerships and advancing construction activities, we've made substantial progress across all fronts. Looking ahead, we're excited about several anticipated milestones including finalizing additional offtake agreements, advancing our power line financing structure, and continuing early works construction. With Brazil importing over 98% of its potash needs, our project represents a potential strategic solution for the country's agricultural security while creating substantial value for our shareholders."

2025 Strategic Milestones Achieved:

Commercial & Government Relations Progress

Signed MOU with Keytrade AG for potential offtake of up to one million tons per year, advancing toward approximately 1.5 million tons of committed production.

Strengthened government relations through strategic meetings with Amazonas State Governor Wilson Lima and the Mura Indigenous Council.

Launched Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on B3 Exchange, providing domestic investors direct access to participate in Brazil's fertilizer independence.



Governance & Leadership Enhancement

Appointed Mayo Schmidt as Executive Chairman (January 2025), former Chairman and CEO of Nutrien, the world's largest fertilizer company.

Added Christian Joerg to the Board of Directors, contributing three decades of agricultural commodities and international trade finance experience.

Expanded Advisory Board with Marcelo Lessa, former IFC/World Bank executive with extensive project financing expertise.



Autazes Potash Project Construction & Operational Advancement

Received approval to begin fauna rescue and vegetation suppression activities, enabling subsequent shaft sinking operations.

Completed site preparation work at the future port terminal, a critical infrastructure milestone.

Converted water extraction installation licenses to full operational permits, securing water supply for construction and operations.



Enhanced Capital Access

Established $75 million equity line of credit with Alumni Capital, providing flexible funding for project advancement.



About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

