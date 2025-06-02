SAP positioned as the Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix: Digital Twin of an Organization Solution by QKS Group

Middleton, Massachusetts, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Digital Twin of an Organization Solution vendors.

SAP, with its comprehensive technology for the Digital Twin of an Organization, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named SAP as a Leader in the analysis of the global SPARK Matrix™: Digital Twin of an Organization Solution, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Nipuna, Analyst, QKS Group, “SAP’s Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) offerings empower enterprises to create a dynamic, real-time mirror of their operations by integrating business processes, systems, data, and strategy into a cohesive digital representation. Leveraging its Business Technology Platform (BTP), SAP enables organizations to simulate, monitor, and optimize business performance through contextual insights and end-to-end visibility. The platform combines process intelligence, enterprise architecture, and analytics to align operational execution with strategic goals. With features like automated process discovery, AI-powered insights, and scenario modeling, and proactive risk management SAP’s DTO capabilities facilitate continuous improvement and more informed transformation planning across business units.”

"By delivering a cohesive framework for representing and optimizing enterprise operations, SAP continues to play a pivotal role in helping organizations manage change and complexity at scale. Its approach to linking strategic intent with process execution, coupled with the ability to simulate outcomes and monitor performance in real time, has increased its relevance in enterprise-wide transformation efforts. SAP’s evolution reflects a clear focus on operational clarity, cross-functional alignment, and intelligent modeling of business behavior. Its role in enabling organizations to visualize and steer outcomes through a connected digital representation has resulted in SAP regaining its position as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Twin of an Organization Solution, 2025," Nipuna added.

“SAP has positioned itself as a front-runner in the Digital Twin of an Organization space by enabling enterprises to unify business structure, performance insights, and strategic alignment within a single digital model. Its integrated approach empowers organizations to anticipate change, coordinate complex operations, and monitor outcomes with precision across functions. By offering a platform that blends process visibility, data synchronization, and contextual simulation, SAP supports continuous improvement and strategic foresight. Furthermore, its cloud-first design ensures adaptability and integration across varied enterprise landscapes, allowing stakeholders to refine operations, enhance responsiveness, and make informed decisions through synchronized intelligence and real-time organizational awareness.”

Dee Houchen, Chief Marketing Officer, SAP LeanIX & SAP Signavio, said, "Our goal is to empower our customers to build transformation as an capability within their organizations, rather than seeing transformation as a one-off project. By leveraging DTO capabilities to build a virtual representation of any business process with associated systems, decision-makers can simulate different process scenarios and calculate the impact of alternative automations or technologies before implementation, allowing for the creation of continuous improvement loops and ensuring transformation has the greatest positive impact. Being recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix for the fifth year in a row is a reflection of the value of this approach and reaffirms our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Additional Resources:

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/



Media Contact:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/sap-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2025-spark-matrix-digital-twin-of-an-organization-solution-by-qks-group-1210