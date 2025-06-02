Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market Size Worth USD 77.32 Billion by 2031, Rising Requirement for High Quality and Nutritious Animal Feed Fuels the Demand | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the animal nutrition chemicals market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising requirement for high-quality and nutritious animal feed. The report analyzes market trends, key players, and future opportunities in depth. The animal nutrition chemicals market comprises an array of platforms and services that are expected to determine market strength in the coming years.





To explore the valuable insights in the Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010898/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The animal nutrition chemicals market size is expected to reach US$ 77.32 Billion by 2031 from US$ 46.94 Billionin 2024; it is likely to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for nutritious animal feed to promote livestock health and well-being drives the animal nutrition chemicals market. The growing livestock production drives the demand for animal feed. Various animal nutrition chemical producers have expanded their geographical footprints to cater to the growing animal feed. Thus, growing livestock production and favorable strategic developments contribute to the animal nutrition chemicals market. Rising Requirement for High-Quality and Nutritious Animal Feed: The animal nutrition chemicals market is experiencing a significant surge in demand for high-quality and nutritious feed. The poultry sector, in particular, has seen substantial growth, with poultry feed sales exceeding 6.9 million metric tons in 2022. This growth indicates the increasing emphasis on high-quality and nutritious animal feed in the agricultural sector. In addition to poultry, the nutritional requirements for ruminants, such as cattle, sheep, and goats, are gaining considerable attention as livestock producers seek to improve productivity, health, and product quality. Ruminants require a balanced diet rich in energy, protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals to support digestion, growth, lactation, and overall immune function. Feed formulations increasingly include additives such as amino acids, probiotics, enzymes, and trace minerals to enhance nutrient absorption and reduce methane emissions. With the increase in dairy and beef exports, there is a growing demand for scientifically formulated feed that enhances optimal milk production, improves meat quality, and promotes animal welfare. Adopting precision feeding technologies and tailored nutritional programs for ruminants further highlights the shift toward more sustainable and efficient animal farming practices. Strategic Initiatives by Key Players: The animal nutrition chemicals market is experiencing dynamic shifts as key players implement strategic initiatives to address sustainability, innovation, and consumer demand. Companies increasingly focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings, expand market reach, and leverage technological advancements. In January 2025, Feed Expert and Phytobiotics initiated a joint venture in Poland to enhance their presence in the animal nutrition sector. This collaboration aims to combine Feed Expert's expertise in feed additives with Phytobiotics' specialization in phytogenic products, offering innovative solutions to improve animal health and performance. The partnership underscores the industry's emphasis on integrating natural and functional ingredients to meet evolving market needs. Such initiatives underscore a broader trend of consolidation and innovation within the animal nutrition chemicals market, driving growth and competitiveness in the sector and catering to the evolving demands of the livestock industry. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Detailed Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/animal-nutrition-chemicals-market

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the animal nutrition chemicals market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, prebiotics and probiotics, enzymes, flavors, amino acids, antioxidants, and others. The prebiotics and probiotics segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of livestock, the market is divided into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others. The poultry segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The animal nutrition chemicals market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the animal nutrition chemicals market are BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, De Heus Voeders BV, Cargill Inc, Kemin Industries Inc, Alltech Inc, DSM-Firmenich AG, Evonik Industries AG, Vernus Sp. z o.o., and Nutreco NV.

Trending Topics: Shift Toward Natural and Sustainable Additives, Biotechnology and Precision Nutrition, Encapsulation and Personalized Feed Solutions, Waste-to-Protein Innovations, and Ethical and Transparent Sourcing.

Stay Updated on The Latest Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010898/

Global Headlines on Animal Nutrition Chemicals

Dutch feed producer De Heus Voeders has acquired poultry processor Kessels Holding B.V. and its underlying activities, including Van der Linden & Co. B.V., Van der Linden & Co. Beheer B.V., Van der Linden Diervoeders B.V., Van der Linden Poultry Farms B.V., and Van der Linden Poultry Products B.V.

Evonik launched a new generation of Biolys, a proven source of lysine for livestock feeds. The new Biolys formulation contains 62.4% L-lysine (an 80% ratio to Lysine HCl) compared to the current version's 60% L-lysine (a 77% ratio to Lysine HCl). Biolys is produced at Evonik's sites in Castro, Paraná, Brazil, and Blair, Nebraska, USA, serving mainly the markets in the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Kemin Industries opened a 36,000-square-foot office and distribution center to enhance Mexico and Central America operations. The new facilities will support Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health, Kemin Pet Food & Rendering Technologies, and Kemin Food Technologies.

Trouw Nutrition, Nutreco's livestock feed business, is presenting science-based nutrition and digital tools to help farms and feed mills lower the carbon footprint of their operations, support feed safety, and nurture livestock performance at VIV Asia, 12-14 March.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010898/

Conclusion

The demand for animal protein is rising owing to the robust meat production globally. This surge in animal protein demand directly influences the animal nutrition chemicals market, as producers seek to enhance feed quality, improve livestock productivity, and meet the nutritional requirements of various animal species. The increasing role in the global animal feed sector is driven by both domestic advancements and international demand for high-quality feed products.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including animal nutrition chemicals providers and animal nutrition chemicals manufacturers—with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.

Talk to Us Directly: https://tawk.to/chat/5d5a708ceb1a6b0be6083008/1i44d98rb





Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/organic-acids-in-animal-nutrition-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/poultry-probiotic-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/processed-poultry-meat-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/swine-diagnostics-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/infant-nutrition-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/medical-clinical-nutrition-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/enteral-nutrition-market





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Home - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/