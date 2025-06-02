Crawford United Corporation Publishes Investor Presentation on Company Website

CLEVELAND, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford United Corporation (OTC: CRAWA) announced today that contemporaneously with this press release it has posted investor presentation materials containing supplemental information for investors and other interested parties on the company’s website. The company may refer to this information in discussions it has with investors from time to time.

The investor presentation will be posted to https://crawfordunited.com/investor.html. The information contained in such presentation is provided as of the dates referenced therein, and may be updated from time to time as determined by the company.

The company expects to routinely post important information on its website at www.crawfordunited.com in the "Investor Relations" section, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. The company intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the company’s website under the heading "Investor Relations." Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of the company’s website in addition to following the company’s press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information on the company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About Crawford United Corporation.

Crawford United Corporation is a growth-oriented holding company providing specialty industrial products to a wide range of

industries, including healthcare, aerospace, transportation and energy. The company currently operates two business segments and produces a diverse portfolio of complex, highly-engineered products for customers who demand American-made quality. The Commercial Air Handling Equipment segment is a leader in designing, manufacturing, and installing highly customized, large-scale institutional, commercial, and industrial air handling solutions, primarily for hospitals and universities. The Industrial & Transportation Products segment provides highly complex precision components and coatings to customers in the aerospace and defense industries, as well as a full line of branded metal, silicone, plastic, rubber, hydraulic, marine and fuel hose products. For more information, go to www.crawfordunited.com.

Information about Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements made regarding the company’s future results. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by the Company, are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including, but not limited to, those specified below) which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, actual results of the Company could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) shortages in supply or increased costs of necessary products, components or raw materials from the Company’s suppliers; (b) availability shortages or increased costs of freight and labor for the Company and/or its suppliers; (c) actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to public health crises, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; (d) conditions in the global and regional economies and economic activity, including slow economic growth or recession, inflation, currency and credit market volatility, reduced capital expenditures and changes in government trade, fiscal, tax and monetary policies, in particular the impact of any protectionist trade policies and related tariffs; (e) adverse effects from evolving geopolitical conditions, such as the military conflicts in Ukraine and Israel; (f) the Company's ability to effectively integrate acquisitions, and manage the larger operations of the combined businesses, (g) the Company's dependence upon a limited number of customers and the aerospace industry, (h) the highly competitive industries in which the Company operates, which includes several competitors with greater financial resources and larger sales organizations, (i) the Company's ability to capitalize on market opportunities in certain sectors, (j) the Company's ability to obtain cost effective financing and (k) the Company's ability to satisfy obligations under its financing arrangements, and the other risks described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report Form 10-K and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC.

Brian E. Powers

President & CEO

216-243-2449

bpowers@crawfordunited.com