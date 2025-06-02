Talisker Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $14 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) from C$3,000,000 to C$14,000,000. The upsized Offering is comprised of the sale of up to 28,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.50 per Unit (the “Offering Price”). All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with this financing.

Terry Harbort, Talisker’s CEO, stated, “This additional capital, mostly from our existing shareholders, will place Talisker in a strong financial position, allowing the Company to fast-track critical development, drilling and production at a faster timeline than previously envisioned in our original bootstrap plan. Combined with the all-time high gold market, we believe this will serve to derisk the Company as we advance more rapidly to an increased sustained mining rate and finalize testing and implementation of ore sorting technology.”

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.75 until May 5, 2028.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), up to 24,613,000 Units that may be sold under the Offering will be offered for sale to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106. The balance of the Units that may be sold under the Offering will be offered for sale to purchasers outside Canada pursuant to OSC Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada. The Common Shares and Warrant Shares underlying the Units are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

A revised offering document (the “Offering Document”) related to the Offering can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at https://taliskerresources.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about June 6, 2025 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to customary conditions including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the continued advancement of the Company’s flagship Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Offering, total proceeds and available funds, use of proceeds, expectations regarding the Company’s financial condition and plans with respect to the Company’s mineral properties, approval of the TSX, and the Closing Date. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.