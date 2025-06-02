Aqua Metals Announces Allowance of Foundational U.S. Patent for Lithium Battery Recycling Technology

RENO, Nev., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a leader in sustainable lithium battery recycling, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/584,975. The newly allowed patent covers critical aspects of Aqua Metals’ proprietary lithium battery recycling technology and further strengthens the Company’s AquaRefining™ intellectual property portfolio.

Originally filed in January 2022, the application reflects years of R&D that progressed from lab and bench-scale validation to successful pilot operations. Aqua Metals has demonstrated the ability to efficiently recover battery-grade lithium carbonate, as well as high-purity nickel and cobalt materials, using its novel, electrified, and regenerative hydrometallurgical process.

This patent protects core innovations in Aqua Metals’ AquaRefining™ technology—an environmentally superior alternative to traditional recycling. The process offers estimated cost savings of approximately $1,100 per metric ton of black mass input versus conventional hydrometallurgical methods. It also eliminates sodium sulfate waste, generates negligible CO₂ emissions, and provides a safer workplace environment.

“This allowance represents a major milestone in our strategy to scale AquaRefining™ through both owned recycling campuses and global partnerships,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. “It strengthens our IP foundation and positions us to pursue licensing and joint venture opportunities with partners who share our vision of building a clean, secure, and domestic battery materials supply chain. We look forward to sharing more on these partnerships soon.”

Aqua Metals is also pursuing additional patents, including a novel and cost-efficient process to produce lithium battery precursor materials. The Company is currently in discussions with multiple potential licensees and JV partners worldwide, with this broad new patent allowance expected to play a central role in enabling and structuring those relationships.

This patent allowance represents continued progress in Aqua Metals’ mission to build a robust intellectual property portfolio and lead the build out of a domestic lithium battery supply chain.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is focused on commercializing sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling that is non-polluting and closes the loop on critical minerals for clean energy technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada, with facilities located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. For more information, visit www.aquametals.com.

