Essy Mozaffari, PharmD, MPH, MBA Joins eMAX Health as Head of Real-World Evidence

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMAX Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Essy Mozaffari, PharmD, MPH, MBA as Senior Vice President and Head of Real-World Evidence. Dr. Mozaffari brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with deep expertise in health economics, outcomes research, and market access strategy.

Dr. Mozaffari strengthens the eMAX Health senior leadership team with a distinguished background, having held senior roles at Gilead Sciences, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Sanofi, and Pfizer. A proven innovator in U.S. and global value-evidence development, he will help drive growth in the company’s real-world evidence (RWE) business by harnessing eMAX Health’s technology-enabled Evidence, Access, and Reimbursement platform.

“Through the global expansion of our proprietary EMRClaims+ RWE asset, a greater on-the-ground presence in key markets, and the launch of eMAX Health’s new digital MSL platform, we have a unique opportunity to deliver meaningful service value to the pharmaceutical industry—and, most importantly, to patients,” said Dr. Mozaffari.

“Essy’s appointment marks a pivotal milestone as we witness rapid transformation in global pharmaceutical pricing and accelerating adoption of tech-enabled RWE to inform access and regulatory decisions,” said Julian Casciano, Founder and CEO of eMAX Health. “Expanding our global RWE footprint with proprietary assets is a cornerstone of our organic growth strategy. Adding top-tier talent like Dr. Mozaffari is a prime example of how we are leveraging our Fengate partnership completed earlier this year to scale our global RWE capabilities.”

In his new role, Dr. Mozaffari will lead the strategy and execution of RWE programs that support product differentiation, inform payer and regulatory decisions, and strengthen the value narratives of biopharmaceutical clients.

Dr. Mozaffari holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of California, San Francisco, a Master of Public Health from the University of Washington, and an MBA from Rutgers University.

About eMAX Health:

Founded in 2004 by Julian Casciano, eMAX Health is a leader in real-world evidence development, market access, and patient services. The company provides advanced data management and technology-enabled solutions—including proprietary platforms such as MAVA, EMRClaims+, and HealthPACER—to support pharmaceutical commercialization and improve patient outcomes.

