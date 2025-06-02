Xunlei Closes Acquisition of Hupu

SHENZHEN, China, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of Shanghai Kuanghui Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Kuanghui", also known as Shanghai Kuanghui Internet Technology Co., Ltd.), which operates Hupu, a leading sports media and data platform in China.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement between Xunlei and Kuanghui, Xunlei has paid a cash consideration of RMB400 million prior to the closing. As announced previously, the total cash consideration for the transaction is RMB500 million. Xunlei will pay the remaining RMB100 million cash consideration in two equal installments after twelve and twenty-four months following the closing of the transaction, respectively, according to the terms of the definitive agreement.

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (Nasdaq: XNET) is a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

