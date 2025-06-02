Celularity Announces Publication Advancing Ocular Surface Reconstruction with Tri-Layer Amniotic Membrane Technology

Highlights the unique potential of Celularity’s proprietary advanced biomaterial technology as a novel cellular delivery system for ocular surface reconstruction

Supports broad range of regenerative medicine applications beyond ophthalmology

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity” or the “Company”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced its research published in the May 29, 2025, issue of the peer-reviewed journal Regenerative Engineering and Translational Medicine, a leading open-access journal publishing cutting-edge advances in regenerative medicine.

The full study titled "Tri-Layer Decellularized, Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane Supports Proliferation and Stemness of Limbal Stem Cells Derived from Pluripotent Stem Cells" demonstrates the potential of Celularity's proprietary tri-layer decellularized, dehydrated human amniotic membrane (DDHAM-3L) as an innovative carrier for induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived limbal stem cells (LSCs) in treating limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD) and other ocular surface disorders.

The research conducted in collaboration with Dr. Jessica M. Gluck’s team at North Carolina State University (NCSU) highlights DDHAM-3L’s ability to support the adhesion, proliferation, and stemness of iPSC-derived LSCs. “Our work unlocks a scalable, off-the-shelf solution for ocular surface reconstruction,” said Dr. Jessica M. Gluck, senior author of the study. “DDHAM-3L demonstrates its biocompatibility with LSCs and future utilization in the clinic.” Over a 7-day in vitro study, iPSC-LSCs seeded on DDHAM-3L formed confluent cell sheets, exhibited epithelial morphology, and demonstrated a higher proliferation rate compared to controls. Gene and protein expression analyses further confirmed the upregulation of markers associated with stemness, self-renewal, and corneal epithelial commitment, underscoring DDHAM-3L’s potential as an advanced biomaterial for ocular surface reconstruction.

“This collaborative research work with Dr. Gluck’s team at NCSU marks a significant step forward in addressing the challenges of treating LSCD and other ocular surface disorders,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., a publication coauthor and Celularity CEO and Chairman. “Our DDHAM-3L technology, with its unique biological properties, offers a promising platform for delivering patient-specific, iPSC-derived LSCs to restore vision and improve patient outcomes. This also supports broader applications of this biomaterial technology beyond ophthalmology.”

Celularity is committed to advancing this technology in a broad range of clinical applications, leveraging the scalability and patient-specific benefits of iPSC-derived LSCs combined with the robust performance of DDHAM-3L. This innovation has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for ocular surface disorders, providing a reliable and effective solution for patients worldwide.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies. For more information about Celularity and its cutting-edge regenerative medicine solutions, please visit www.celularity.com.

