Liberty Defense Commences Normal Course Issuer Bid to Buy Back Up-to 9.9% of the Publically Traded Float

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE: E30), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it intends to make a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) to purchase its common shares (the “Shares”). The NCIB has been approved by the Company’s board of directors and the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has conditionally approved the NCIB.

Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company intends to purchase up to 5,142,844 of its outstanding Shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company’s “public float”, being the Shares held by non-insiders of the Company. As at May 30, 2025, there were 51,976,722 issued and outstanding Shares, of which 548,281 Shares were held by insiders of the Company. Purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSXV. The NCIB will commence on June 5, 2025, and will be open until June 4, 2026, or such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or at the option of the Company. Under the NCIB, the Company may not acquire more than 2% of its issued and outstanding Shares in any 30-day period. All Shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be returned to treasury and cancelled.

All Shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be purchased at the market price, plus brokerage fees, at the time of acquisition in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws. No purchases will be made other than by means of open market transactions during the term of the NCIB. Although the Company has a present intention to acquire its Shares pursuant to the NCIB, it is not obligated to make any purchases and purchases may be suspended by the Company at any time.

The Company is undertaking the NCIB because, in the opinion of its board of directors, from time to time the market price of its Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company’s business, and that repurchase of its Shares at current market prices would be an appropriate use of corporate funds.

The Company has engaged Research Capital Corporation to act as the broker to facilitate the purchase of the Shares under the NCIB.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE: E30) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com.

