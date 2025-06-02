Regency Centers Receives Green Lease Leaders Platinum Recognition for Sustainability

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency”, “Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) is pleased to announce that it has been included as a 2025 Green Lease Leader with Platinum recognition, as awarded by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance.

This award sets national standards of sustainability for commercial leasing by recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost savings, air quality, and sustainability in operation and management of their properties. Throughout the years, Regency Centers has made great efforts to improve sustainability and reduce environmental impacts through productive partnerships with participating tenants at its high-performing buildings.

About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

