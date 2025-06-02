Company announcement no. 9-2025

Søborg, June 2, 2025

Konsolidator grants 810,000 warrants



Today, the Board of Directors of Konsolidator A/S has exercised part of its current authorization by issuing 810,000 warrants to the employees.

The warrants are issued in accordance with the company's guidelines for incentive-based remuneration and the authorizations in sections 4.9 and 4.10 of the Articles of Association.

Warrants to the employees

Konsolidator has issued 810,000 warrants to its employees. As a small company, Konsolidator is dependent on its employees and also depends on attracting talented employees. Konsolidator is not able to offer the salaries given by larger companies, but is able to incentivize employees by issuing warrants. Management believes that by issuing warrants to the employees, Konsolidator is able to retain employees in the long run.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments, “This is the fifth time we have issued warrants to our employees. We want to show our appreciation to our loyal employees. Having the ability to issue warrants to our employees is a good method for us to retain our talented employees.”

Warrant terms

The total 810,000 warrants correspond to a nominal value of DKK 32,400, as each warrant entitles the warrant holder to subscribe for one share of nominal DKK 0.04 in the Company. The exercise price is fixed at DKK 3.75 per share for the management and employees corresponding to the average of the closing share price as made public by Nasdaq Copenhagen for the Konsolidator share on the 5 trading days prior to the date on which the Board of Directors decided to grant the warrants.

The warrants vest in a series of three (3) successive equal annual installments, with the first installment vesting in 2026 on the last day of the calendar month of the date of grant. Consequently, the last installment will vest in June 2028.

Subject to vesting, the warrants can be exercised in periods of 4 weeks starting the day after publication of the Company’s annual report, half-year reports and/or quarterly financial announcements, respectively. Warrants that have not been exercised before five (5) years following the grant will lapse automatically.

The warrant terms include a condition on accelerated vesting in case of a change of control, e.g., a takeover bid, resolution, and business transfer. The detailed warrant terms regarding warrants issued by the Company can be found in the Articles of Association on www.konsolidator.com/investor.

After this grant of warrants, the total number of outstanding warrants is 2,405,030.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

