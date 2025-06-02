U.S. Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market to Hit $362.4 Million by 2028 – Size, Share and Analysis

Delray Beach, FL, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "US Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market by Type [Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous], Application (Defense, Commercial), Solution, Cruising Speed, Hull Type, Endurance, Size and Region - Forecasts to 2028", The US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market is projected to reach USD 362.4 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 247.2 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global unmanned surface vehicles market is projected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2030 from USD 0.82 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.1%.

The growth of the unmanned surface vehicle market can be attributed to the rising demand for USVs due to their reduced cost, increased functionalities, and payload capabilities. Additionally, rising incidence of terrorism, cross-border disputes, and conflicts have increased the need for enhanced border and maritime security worldwide. As a result, most countries are adopting unmanned systems to improve efficiency of their border and maritime patrolling operations.

List of Players in the Unmanned Surface Vehicles Industry:

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. (US),

Textron Inc. (US),

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US),

SeaRobotics Corp. (US),

5G International, Inc. (US),

Liquid Robotics, Inc. (US),

MARTAC (US),

Ocean Aero (US),

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc. (US),

Clearpath Robotics, Inc. (US) & among others.

US Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market Segmentation:

The autonomous segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market in 2023.

Based on type, The US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market is segmented into autonomous and semi-autonomous. Autonomous surface vehicles do not require human operators. They are capable of self-driving if an operator does not step in. In these vehicles, missions are programmed by operators, but the execution is carried out by the vehicles without human intervention.

The defense segment to register highest growth by the application segment in the US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market in 2023.

Based on application, The US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market is segmented into defense and commercial. USVs are widely used in defense applications to carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) activities, mine countermeasures, maritime security, and anti-submarine warfare, subject to their long endurance and persistent observation potential with reduced tactical and operational risks. In hazardous environments, such as minefields, areas with enemy presence, or chemical contamination, these vehicles are used to avoid endangering human lives. USVs can test other defense systems as they are stable, stealthy, fast, and highly manoeuvrable.

The large (7-14 meters) segment accounted for the largest share of the size segment in the US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market in 2023.

Based on size, the US Unmanned Surface Vehicles market is segmented into small (<3 meters), medium (3-7 meters), large (7-14 meters) and extra-large (>14 meters). USVs with a length of 7–14 meters are considered large-sized. These vehicles are majorly used for mine countermeasure’s missions, anti-submarine warfare, and maritime shields. They can also be used for cargo supply and military operations. Large payload capacity, longer endurance, and better safety prospects and performance are key factors driving the demand for large-sized USVs.

North America is Projected to Be the Largest Market for Unmanned Surface Vehicles During the Forecast Period

North America leads the unmanned surface vehicles market because it merges strong defense goals, modern technology, and a solid industrial base. The US deploys USVs increasingly for military missions like patrol, surveillance, anti-submarine operations, and my clearance. These unmanned vessels reduce risks for sailors and improve operational efficiency, so the navy continues funding their development.