Consolidated Water Increases Dividend and Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.14 per Share

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has increased its quarterly cash dividend and declared a dividend of $0.14 per share for the third quarter of 2025.

This third quarter dividend of $0.14 per share represents an increase of 27.3% from the second quarter 2025 dividend of $0.11 per share.

The cash dividend is payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025.

“Our continued positive and consistent financial performance in our retail, bulk and manufacturing segments has resulted in increased cash flows and liquidity for our company,” stated Consolidated Water president and CEO, Rick McTaggart. “These results, along with the cash from our settlement of the Mexico arbitration last year and our positive outlook for our services segment, has led to the decision by our board of directors to increase our quarterly dividend for our stockholders.”

The company recently reported revenue of $33.7 million and earnings per share of $0.30 in the first quarter of 2025.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company has underway a $204 million design-build-operate project for a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit cwco.com .

