Arv Private Wealth Launches with Support from LPL Strategic Wealth

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Christian Reuter, James “Scott” Robinson and Michael Capeder have launched a new independent practice, Arv Private Wealth, through affiliation with LPL Financial’s supported independence model, LPL Strategic Wealth. They reported serving approximately $330 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from RBC.

Based in San Diego, Reuter and Robinson have been collaborating since 2012 and bring a combined six decades of financial industry experience to the practice. Capeder, who entered the financial industry in 2018, completes the team. Together, they aim to create an independent practice focused on helping clients work towards a more secure financial future. The firm’s name is a nod to the Danish word for “legacy” and “heritage,” serving as a guidepost for providing a holistic and integrated experience for their clients.

“Clients face a myriad of situations throughout their lives — both good and bad — and it’s our responsibility to be there for them,” Reuter said. “Not just as financial advisors, but as trusted confidants, friends and someone they can turn to for guidance. For us, it’s not just about managing their wealth; it’s about being there for our clients when they need us most.”

Why they made the move to LPL

The team chose to affiliate via LPL’s comprehensive supported independence solution, LPL Strategic Wealth Services (SW), which combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and support to help practices thrive, both operationally and strategically. In addition to having access to LPL’s innovative wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, SW advisors benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice. Then, after the transition is complete, SW teams receive ongoing operations support managed by their team of experienced professionals including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact, a dedicated team and priority access to advocacy and project management for complex business issues, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients and the culture and evolution of their practice.

“From our first meeting, it was clear that everything LPL offers is designed with the advisor in mind,” Reuter said. “From LPL’s Admin Solutions which will allow our clients to schedule appointments quickly and easily, to ClientWorks, where they can access all their accounts with a single sign on, we will be able to create our ideal independent practice and deliver a next-level client experience.”

Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome the Arv Private Wealth team and congratulate them on going independent with LPL Strategic Wealth. At LPL, we believe in providing the strategic support and innovative resources advisors can use to deliver differentiated client experiences. We look forward to supporting this team for years to come.”

