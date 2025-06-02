A. Duie Pyle Recognized as GEODIS 2025 LTL Carrier of the Year

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier 101-year-old, family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces that it has been honored as a 2025 LTL Carrier of the Year by GEODIS. This is the fifth year in a row and eighth time overall that Pyle has been recognized with this prestigious award.

GEODIS is a worldwide transportation and logistics leader that supports clients in their daily work by helping them overcome their supply chain constraints. The criteria of the award was measured by Pyle’s superior demonstration of on-time performance, extensive coverage within the GEODIS network and its ability to bring overall value, flexibility, connectivity and exception prevention to both GEODIS and its clients.

“Receiving this award from GEODIS for the fifth consecutive time highlights the ongoing dedication and hard work of the entire Pyle team, who consistently go above and beyond to meet our customers’ needs,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “It’s a testament to the strength of our relationships, the trust we build with our partners and our relentless commitment to operational excellence.”

Pyle has upheld its industry-defining performance for over a century. With a robust asset network, advanced tracking capabilities and commitment to efficiency and delivering best-in-class solutions, Pyle provides comprehensive supply chain offerings across its LTL, dedicated, brokerage and warehousing services. Looking ahead, the company will keep fostering innovation and growth as it continues to raise the standard for client service across the industry.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit https://aduiepyle.com/

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.