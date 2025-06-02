NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that management is scheduled to participate at the following June 2025 conferences.
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Dates: June 8-10, 2025
Location: Marriott Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL
Panel: Debt is Coming Due: How to Manage, Refinance, and Keep Lenders on Your Side
Panel Date and Time: Monday, June 9, 2025, 10:35 a.m. CT
Location: 5th Floor - Chicago Ballroom ABCD
Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference
Dates: June 11-12, 2025
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar
Cannabis Europa London
Dates: June 24-25, 2025
Panel: Capital at a Crossroads: Fixing Cannabis Finance in Europe
Panel Date and Time: Tuesday, June 24, 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET
Location: The Barbican Centre, London
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.
Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
lmeyer@newlake.com
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
NewLake@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
EMellody@KCSA.com
PH: (570) 209-2947