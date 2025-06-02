Tyson Foods Announces New Wright® Brand Premium Smoked Sausage Links

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, a world class food company and recognized leader in protein, has announced the launch of Wright Brand Premium Sausage Links. Known for its superior, hand-cut, real wood smoked bacon since 1922, Wright Brand, which is owned by Tyson Foods, continues its tradition of quality, offering consumers a bold and fresh taste with smoked sausage links.

The new product line includes three distinct varieties:

Wright Brand Applewood Premium Sausage Links – A subtly sweet, smoky flavor

Wright Brand White Cheddar & Bacon Premium Sausage Links – Rich cheddar complemented by real bacon pieces

Wright Brand Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeño Premium Sausage Links – Bold and spicy, bursting with authentic jalapeño flavor









As a global leader in protein, Tyson Foods has crafted the new Wright Brand links in response to consumer demand for high-quality smoked meat products that provide an exceptional eating experience. Both the Wright Brand Applewood Premium and White Cheddar & Bacon sausage links pack 13 grams of protein per serving, while the Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeño flavor delivers 12 grams, making these savory sausages a delicious and protein-rich option for grilling.

The new Wright Brand links are available now at select stores, with a nationwide rollout planned for fall 2025. Tyson Foods is excited to bring this product to market, continuing to build on its legacy of delivering high-quality, delicious food products to consumers.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 2024. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: MaKenzie Taylor | makenzie.williams@tyson.com | 810-391-6680

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fa16cb6-36e9-4402-95b8-f7de762adefa