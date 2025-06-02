Plotly Unveils AI-Native Plotly Studio™ and Plotly Cloud™, Bringing Vibe-Coding to Visual Data App Development

MONTREAL, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plotly today announced Plotly Studio™, an AI-native desktop application that automatically generates beautiful visual data apps in just two minutes using nothing but datasets, alongside Plotly Cloud™, a unified platform to share and manage apps.

For Everyone with Data

Plotly Studio requires virtually zero learning curve—users need only two minutes and a dataset to create professional applications that reveal new insights. No prompt hacking, terminal navigation, or Python installation required. Yet the generated Python code provides unprecedented analytical capabilities unseen in traditional BI tools, unlocking collaboration between coders and stakeholders, scientists and managers.

From Weeks to Minutes: Structured Vibe Coding

Plotly Studio instantly generates exploratory visual data apps without any coding or prompt, using only a dataset. Users then refine the application through a natural language interface, enabling independent and incremental modifications to components of the application. Beta program users remarked that the level of interactive control, visualization detail and app quality produced with Plotly Studio would take weeks to replicate by hand. The platform incorporates design patterns and best practices acquired over 10 years of developing data apps for Fortune 500 customers. When generating apps, users of Plotly Studio have full command of our expertise, Plotly's Python libraries and LLM world knowledge.

"Until now, the LLM era was only for power users, with coveted prompts and freewheeling agents," explained Chris Parmer, creator of Dash and co-founder of Plotly. "Using the latest agentic analytics, we wanted to offer a better natural language interface – something more structured, specialized and task-specific that produced higher-quality apps with less expertise and effort yet was based on the best practices we've learned over the last decade."

Unlike traditional AI coding tools, Plotly Studio requires no coding expertise to get immediate benefits with its zero-shot data app generation. Non-technical users can also modify it using natural language in specification files. But advanced users who code are not restricted because it generates domain-specific analytic applications in pure Python, with a modular codebase that is easy to extend.

Plotly Studio transcends chat-first AI coding assistants through natural language context, open-ended prompts, and markdown specification files. This enables organization-level knowledge encoding, analytical queries, and precise component specification through shareable markdown files that move beyond chat limitations.

Sharing Made Easy

Plotly Cloud™ provides a unified, cloud-based platform for sharing and managing Plotly Dash apps either created through traditional development or AI-generated by Plotly Studio. Plotly Studio with Plotly Cloud will be offered under a subscription model spanning from free tiers to enterprise deployments. Plotly Dash Enterprise also offers hosting for Studio-generated Dash apps where organizations need a fully integrated enterprise platform running on their own infrastructure.

Both Plotly Studio and Plotly Cloud are now available in early access, with general availability planned for later this year. Signup for Early Access plotly.com/studio .

Resources:

Introducing Plotly Studio - Blog post & video demo by Chris Parmer, Plotly co-founder



About Plotly

Plotly is a leading provider of open-source graphing libraries and enterprise-grade analytics solutions. Our AI-powered flagship product, Dash Enterprise, enables organizations, including 200 enterprise customers, to rapidly build scalable and interactive visual data apps that drive impactful decision-making. To learn more about Plotly, visit our website at http://www.plotly.com .

