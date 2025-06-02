Cemtrex’s Vicon Expands Leadership in UK Prison Security Market with New Wave of System Orders

Hauppauge, NY, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) and a leading provider of advanced security and surveillance solutions, today announced it has secured a new set of significant orders from correctional facilities in the United Kingdom. The contracts, valued at approximately $.8 million, further Vicon’s position as a trusted provider in one of the world’s most regulated and demanding surveillance environments.

The orders came through a long-term integration partner of Vicon and include advanced surveillance hardware and software for multiple prisons and an immigration center. Each deployment features a tailored mix of Vicon’s advanced outdoor dome and bullet cameras, Valerus enterprise video management licenses, and high-performance recording servers, all optimized for 24/7 operation in secure facilities.

“These repeat orders from within the UK’s custodial sector underscore the critical role our technology plays in protecting secure facilities,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “They are a direct reflection of the value we bring including reliable performance, seamless integration, and a product roadmap aligned with the evolving needs of public infrastructure clients.”

The UK correctional market is known for its stringent standards and rigorous procurement processes. Vicon’s ability to consistently meet those demands is a testament to its deep engineering capabilities and commitment to long-term customer partnerships.

“Our continued traction in this sector isn’t just about strong products, it’s about trust earned over years of consistent delivery,” added Govil. “As infrastructure modernization accelerates, we are proud to be a partner of choice for institutions focused on resilience, safety, and operational excellence.”

These latest orders build on a multi-year track record of success in the UK market and reinforce Vicon’s position as a preferred provider for critical government applications. The systems are scheduled to begin deployment this quarter and are expected to be fully delivered before the end of the fiscal year. The client, which requested confidentiality, has also indicated the potential for future orders tied to ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.